We have a serious problem that needs addressing immediately. There is a big chunk of I-94 in Kalamazoo that has multiple potholes which are absolutely massive and are not only wrecking vehicles, but slowing down an already delayed portion of the highway. I've seen reports from social media about people blowing out their tires and ball joints on these pot holes and something needs to be done as soon as possible. At this stretch of highway, it's useless to even drive in the right lane.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO