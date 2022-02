A woman from Kalamazoo, Heather Arcay, had a vision to create food that was sweet and tasty for those who are excluded from enjoying the snacks that are mass produced for the majority of the population. That vision came to fruition during the pandemic while she attended culinary school and began test running treats for friends and family who have certain food allergies and the results being overly positive. She realized that most ingredients were out of touch with what she needed from a product, which is why she made a flour blend and recipe from scratch, which turned into Gaia Cookies.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO