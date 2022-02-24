ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Groups push back as Gov. Abbott calls gender modification 'child abuse'

KVUE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott has called...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

‘Extreme Fear Mongering’: Greg Abbott’s Push to Investigate Families Is Only the Latest in the GOP’s Anti-Trans Blitz

Click here to read the full article. Trans rights are under assault in America, and nowhere is the state-sponsored persecution more alarming than in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are teaming up for what appears to be an effort to force families with trans youth to move out of the state. Abbott in a letter on Tuesday directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children, citing an opinion Paxton issued days earlier holding that such care “can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions” of Texas law. Abbott’s letter, addressed to the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
wonderwall.com

Gabrielle Union, more celebs lambast Texas Gov. over transgender directive: 'This. Is. Evil.'

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, is catching the ire of many in the entertainment world after directing the state's Family and Protective Services to begin investigating all transgender children and prosecuting their parents as child abusers. In his letter, the governor also asked "members of the general public" to report parents of transgender minors to authorities if they suspect the minor is receiving gender-affirming medical care. Among those lambasting the politician is Gabrielle Union, whose stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, is transgender. "This is where we are. We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago," she tweeted. "The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a s*** and whose on that performative [bull]? Let's see." Click through to see how others in the entertainment world are reacting.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Mic

Texas’s new anti-trans rule is unambiguously evil

The GOP has made little secret of its desire to criminalize, marginalize, and ultimately erase the transgender community from existence — particularly in Texas, where the state’s Republican leadership picked up where their North Carolinian colleagues left off, supercharging the conservative onslaught against an entire community for simply existing. On Tuesday, Texas’s ongoing attack took a seismic leap forward, with a new Republican directive targeting the most vulnerable members of an already persecuted community: transgender children.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Sex#Advocacy Groups
The Intercept

Anti-Trans Bills Are Moving Through State Legislatures With Remarkable Speed

This week, South Dakota became the first state to pass one of many bills proposed nationwide this year that viciously target trans youth. The South Dakota bill, S.B. 46, bans trans girls and women from participating on girls’ and women’s sports teams; it now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, who has long pushed for the exclusion and punishment of trans children to be further inscribed into state law.
SOCIETY
Vogue Magazine

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Just Declared Open Season on Trans Youths

The latest in a long line of attacks on the existence, freedom, and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals in the U.S. was waged on Wednesday, when Texas governor Greg Abbott officially directed state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for trans youths as “child abuse.” In a letter to the state’s department of family and protective services, Abbott defined gender-affirming treatments for transgender children—including gender-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications—as “abusive procedures.”
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Florida House Passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and ‘Stop WOKE’ Bills That Limit Conversation About LGBTQ+, Race in School

On Thursday, the Florida state House of Representatives passed its controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which aims to dramatically limit LGBTQ+ discussion in schools. Otherwise known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, the legislation passed in a 69-47 vote, the Hill reports. Seven Republicans and all Democrats in the Florida House voted against the bill, which is now set to go to Florida’s Senate. If the bill becomes law, all primary school level education facilities will be banned from discussing certain topics pertaining to gender identity and sexual orientation. Many have pointed out the negative impact this would have on LGBTQ+ youth; those in favor of the bill have largely positioned it as a move to strengthen the rights of parents.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
In Style

Celebrities Have Choice Words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott After His Trans Youth Order

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive ordering the state's child welfare agency to start investigating reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" and approach them the same way that they would treat child abuse cases (several Texas leaders have already said they would defy the order). And just a day before that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion "defining gender-affirming care as child abuse" under Texas state law. USA Today reports that trans rights groups are calling out state leadership, saying that they're "twisting" laws for political gain, especially since similar laws died last year in the Texas House.
TEXAS STATE
Fast Company

Texas businesses stay silent on Greg Abbott’s controversial anti-trans directive

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement directing the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate instances of gender-affirming care for transgender children as abuse. The directive also calls for workers with direct contact with children—teachers, doctors, and others—to report such instances or risk “criminal penalties.”
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Openly Advocating Violence Against Trans People

Republican Congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene advocated for violence against trans people in an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars show on Wednesday, the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transitioning children for child abuse. Greene was referencing a...
POLITICS
Washington Post

In Texas, it is the politicians who are abusing transgender children

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is locked in a contentious Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Gov. Greg Abbott is being criticized as not conservative enough from Republican opponents who want to deny him a third term. So it is probably not a coincidence of timing that just days before Tuesday’s primary, Mr. Paxton and Mr. Abbott set their sights on what they no doubt see as a convenient and easy political target: transgender youths and their parents.
TEXAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

California LGBTQ Advocates Denounce Texas Gov. Abbott’s Move To Criminalize Gender-Affirming Care

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s move to order entities in his state to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender children as child abuse is drawing reaction from across the country Wednesday, including sharp criticism from advocacy groups in California. In a letter penned to Texas’s Department of Family and Protective Services, Abbott also called on doctors and teachers to report such treatments as abuse or face criminal penalties. California State Senator Scott Weiner—who has authored legislation to protect transgender people in senior care facilities as well as in the criminal justice system—expressed shock at Abbott’s move. “These kids, they see...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy