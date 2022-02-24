Tabitha Offers a Variety of Support Groups in March

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBUGH (KDKA) — Goodwill says it is seeing a shortage of clothing and housewares at many of its stores. During a taping of the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, Goodwill’s regional manager said people of all ages are shopping for clothes, household items and computers. And she’s putting out the call for more donations. “We would appreciate early spring cleaning, definitely. We could use donations,” Lisa Davis, the Regional Manager for Goodwill Southwestern Pennsylvania, said. “We have 35 stores that do accept donations. And we accept donations of gently used clothing, any houseware items, any books, any electronical items, and we have great self-serve donation centers. When you pull up to our stores, we have the donation boxes right outside.” Watch Jon Delano’s full interview with the Sunday Business Page airing on KDKA-TV Sunday Morning News.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO