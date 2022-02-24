School menus delayed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices. To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow. You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here. Schools Closures Delays Arlington Baptist School, two-hour delay Baltimore County Public Schools, two-hour delay Carroll County Public Schools, two-hour delay Catholic High School of Baltimore, two-hour delay Carroll Christian School, two-hour delay Cecil County Public Schools, two-hour delay Emmanuel Early Childhood Learning Center, two-hour delay Frederick County Public...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO