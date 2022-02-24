ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Boone County Joint Communications warns drivers of slick road conditions

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuGYj_0eNmuBCf00

(KMIZ)

6:55 a.m.

Boone County Joint Communications warned drivers of slick road conditions on Thursday morning.

At least two crashes were reported in Columbia around 6:40 a.m., according to joint communications. The number of vehicles involved or if there were any injuries weren't immediately available.

Crash locations:

  • 1600 block of Hanover Boulevard
  • Providence Road at Mick Deaver Memorial Driver

The Jefferson City Public Works Department tells ABC 17 News 24 plow drivers reported in for work at 4 a.m. Crews plan to treat roads around the city throughout the day.

6:30 a.m.

Lincoln University in Jefferson City will close Thursday due to the winter weather.

The school sent out an alert early on Thursday morning encouraging students to check for remote learning assignments. Lincoln University joins the Jefferson City School District and other Mid-Missouri school districts to close Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation continues to report poor road conditions across the area. Drivers are warned of snow and ice-covered conditions on Highway 54 between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks.

The winter weather is also impacting other highways around the Lake of the Ozarks area, according to MoDOT's Traveler Information Map .

Original Story:

Several schools district across Mid-Missouri have called off classes for Thursday.

The Jefferson City School District is the latest to make the announcement early on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, several other school districts, including Columbia Public Schools, canceled classes for Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting poor road conditions south of Jefferson City on Thursday morning.

Parts of Highway 54 between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks are covered in snow and ice, according to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website. The department asks drivers to watch out for slick road conditions throughout Thursday.

Photos of Highway 54 near Eldon:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHdp3_0eNmuBCf00
    The Missouri Department of Transportation reported poor road conditions on Highway 54 near the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeEwn_0eNmuBCf00
    The Missouri Department of Transportation reported poor road conditions on Highway 54 near the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking another round of sleet and snow along and south of Highway 54 later this morning. Other parts of Mid-Missouri could see snow into the afternoon hours.

Make sure to download the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather App to your phone or other devices to get the latest forecast.

The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Boone County Joint Communications warns drivers of slick road conditions appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Jefferson City School District cancels classes due to poor road conditions

(KMIZ) LINK: Closings & delays 6:35 a.m. The Jefferson City School District is the latest school district to cancel classes for Friday. Poor road conditions in Callaway County made it unsafe for school buses, according to a Twitter post from the school district. Due to the potential for unsafe travel conditions for buses and drivers, The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Jefferson City School District cancels classes due to poor road conditions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: City of Columbia bus involved in crash with SUV

Watch live coverage in the player above. LINK: Closings & Delays 7:55 a.m. A city of Columbia bus was involved in a crash with an SUV on Thursday morning. The SUV crashed into the back of the bus on Hanover Boulevard around 6:25 a.m., according to a spokesman for Columbia. The bus was reportedly stopped The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: City of Columbia bus involved in crash with SUV appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Lincoln University closes campus due to winter weather

(KMIZ) LINK: Closings & Delays 6:30 a.m. Lincoln University in Jefferson City will close Thursday due to the winter weather. The school sent out an alert early on Thursday morning encouraging students to check for remote learning assignments. Lincoln University joins the Jefferson City School District and other Mid-Missouri school districts to close Thursday. The The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Lincoln University closes campus due to winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldon, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Columbia, MO
Cars
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Jefferson City School District calls off classes for Thursday

(KMIZ) LINK: Closings & Delays Several schools district across Mid-Missouri have called off classes for Thursday. The Jefferson City School District is the latest to make the announcement early on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, several other school districts, including Columbia Public Schools, canceled classes for Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting poor road The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Jefferson City School District calls off classes for Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Closings Delays#Bcjc#Abc 17 News 24#Lincoln University#Mid Missouri#Modot#Traveler Information Map#Abc17news#Benfeintv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is the winter weather leaving you fatigued by the snow?

This is Mid-Missouri's third winter storm in the past three weeks and it is leaving some people feeling pretty fatigued. As Mid-Missourians prepare for winter weather some say they are taking less extreme measures for the upcoming storm. "Here we are again it feels like groundhog day we've done this three weeks in a row, four The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is the winter weather leaving you fatigued by the snow? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy