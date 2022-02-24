WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Boone County Joint Communications warns drivers of slick road conditions

(KMIZ)

LINK: Closings & Delays

6:55 a.m.

Boone County Joint Communications warned drivers of slick road conditions on Thursday morning.

At least two crashes were reported in Columbia around 6:40 a.m., according to joint communications. The number of vehicles involved or if there were any injuries weren't immediately available.

Crash locations:

1600 block of Hanover Boulevard

Providence Road at Mick Deaver Memorial Driver

The Jefferson City Public Works Department tells ABC 17 News 24 plow drivers reported in for work at 4 a.m. Crews plan to treat roads around the city throughout the day.

6:30 a.m.

Lincoln University in Jefferson City will close Thursday due to the winter weather.

The school sent out an alert early on Thursday morning encouraging students to check for remote learning assignments. Lincoln University joins the Jefferson City School District and other Mid-Missouri school districts to close Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation continues to report poor road conditions across the area. Drivers are warned of snow and ice-covered conditions on Highway 54 between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks.

The winter weather is also impacting other highways around the Lake of the Ozarks area, according to MoDOT's Traveler Information Map .

Original Story:

Several schools district across Mid-Missouri have called off classes for Thursday.

The Jefferson City School District is the latest to make the announcement early on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, several other school districts, including Columbia Public Schools, canceled classes for Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting poor road conditions south of Jefferson City on Thursday morning.

Parts of Highway 54 between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks are covered in snow and ice, according to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website. The department asks drivers to watch out for slick road conditions throughout Thursday.

Photos of Highway 54 near Eldon:

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported poor road conditions on Highway 54 near the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported poor road conditions on Highway 54 near the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking another round of sleet and snow along and south of Highway 54 later this morning. Other parts of Mid-Missouri could see snow into the afternoon hours.

Make sure to download the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather App to your phone or other devices to get the latest forecast.

The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Boone County Joint Communications warns drivers of slick road conditions appeared first on ABC17NEWS .