Fremont County, IA

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Award Winners Named

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State University Extension and Outreach county offices in the southwest area announced award recipients for outstanding achievements in 2021. Heidi Lowthorp, Fremont County Growing Strong Families Parent Educator, received the Creativity in Service to All Iowans demonstrating creative service to complex demographics of Iowa through outreach. As a...

University of Iowa Awarded Largest Gift In School's History

(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa is announcing the largest gift in the school's history. The Richard O. Jacobson Foundation is giving $70 million dollars to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The funds are to be used for a new patient care building across from Kinnick Stadium.
Dennis-Moncada named to Upper Iowa University’s fall 2021 dean’s list

FAYETTE, Iowa – Upper Iowa University announced the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, including Kevin Dennis-Moncada, a business administration major from Murrieta.To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student. For more information, visit http://www.uiu.edu.Submitted by Upper Iowa University.
Reynolds Would Crack Down on Trucker Blockades in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says people involved in blockades and occupations like the one that’s been going on in Canada would be quickly arrested if that happened in Iowa, but Reynolds is also expressing sympathy to Canadians who are unhappy with that country’s vaccination requirements. She says the “means don’t justify the end,” but it does reflect “where people are today.” Reynolds approved a state law last year that raised the penalties for protest-related crimes. It created a new crime called “interference with public disorder control,” and people convicted of “unlawful assembly” can be sentenced to up to two years in prison. Iowa law now provides civil liability protection to drivers who accidentally hit protesters blocking roads.
Disease Hitting Iowa’s Burr Oaks

(Des Moines, IA) — The only oak species that are native in all of Iowa’s 99 counties is facing some disease issues. The D-N-R’s Tivon Feeley says they are seeing a lot of Bur Oak Blight, which is a fungus that appears on the leaf. He says Burr Oak Blight numbers have been “kind of fluctuating,” and the number of trees will decline without treatment. But treatment isn’t cheap — Feeley says it only works in small capacities like one or two-yard trees, and that can’t be used to treat “a forest worth of bur oaks.” People who think their Burr Oak trees are blighted can send samples to the Iowa State University Plant Diagnostic Clinic for testing.
Snow expected for Thursday in central Iowa

Another round of winter precipitation is heading into the forecast for Iowa Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory starts at Noon and lasts until Midnight for areas along I-35 and Eastern Iowa. Des Moines and Ames are in this new advisory. Roads will be getting slippery in spots by tonight with the light snow falling. A […]
Iowa’s Most Popular Pizza Makes You Wonder Who They Asked

In the words of Courtlin, "the thicker the crust, the closer to God." To quote another co-worker, simply "blasphemy", when discussing a new survey that reveals Iowa's "most popular pizza." Apparently, the rest of Iowa didn't get the memo. Iowa's most popular pizza is random. The first caveat is that...
Iowa State University Students Charged with Threat of Terrorism

Two Iowa State University freshmen have been charged with making threats concerning the campus in Ames. Tuesday morning, the Iowa State University Police Department revealed that they were investigating a "post of concern" on the social media app Yik Yak. According to its Wikipedia page, Yik Yak "allows people to...
Iowa offers refugees free commercial driver's license classes

Refugees in Iowa are being offered free commercial driver's license (CDL) classes under a new program launched this month, a spokesperson for Iowa's Department of Human Services (DHS) told Axios.Why it matters: It could be a win/win. Demand for drivers is at an all-time high across the U.S. and Iowa. Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghan refugees have settled in the state, and many are seeking employment. Plus: Some of them supported American military logistics operations in Afghanistan, experience that lends well to the trucking industry, DHS spokesperson Alex Carfrae said.Details: DHS' Bureau of Refugee Services has partnered with the Des Moines Area Community College Transportation Institute on the new program.The institute helps many of its students line up employment before they graduate.The initial class will begin in April and be capped at around 30 people, according to Mak Suceska, bureau chief of the Iowa Bureau of Refugee Services.What's next: A referral and application process is ongoing.
DNR: Eastern Iowa restaurant repeatedly failed to test water

A restaurant in a small eastern Iowa town that has groundwater contaminated by farm fertilizer did not adequately test the drinking water from its well for more than three years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Newt’s Cafe in Nichols, a town of about 340 people southeast of Iowa City, is required to […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa restaurant repeatedly failed to test water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Strike at Iowa defense plant will last through the week

Davenport, IA- A strike at an eastern Iowa defense plant will last at least another week according to the Union. Union representatives told the Des Moines Register that they received an email from Eaton Corp. management on Sunday, saying that the company will not return to the bargaining table until March 1st.
Omaha pharmacy fined for doing business in Iowa without a license

An Omaha company that allegedly dispensed more than 10,000 prescriptions in Iowa without the required license has been fined $5,000 by the state. According to records of the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, Precision Direct Rx, an Omaha-based company, was granted a pharmacy license to do business in Iowa on Aug. 26 of last year. But […] The post Omaha pharmacy fined for doing business in Iowa without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Keith named Governor's Tourism award winner

CHARLESTON -- Faculty at the College of Charleston School of Business have selected Hailey Keith of Orangeburg as one of South Carolina's 2021 Governor's Tourism Student Award winners. Students studying tourism at South Carolina colleges and universities who have shown exceptional academic performance and involvement within the industry are eligible...
Iowa's Adventureland Park pay increase

The windy weather has some Elkhorn residents looking up and wondering if a tree might come down. His former players will celebrate his birthday by doing some good in his name. This is the highest tally for January in at least five years. Brain cancer treatments starts next week for...
WalletHub Names Iowa Top-Five Least Sinful State

(Undated) -- Iowa is being called one of the least sinful states in America. WalletHub says Iowa is the fifth-least sinful state in the U.S., behind Idaho, Wyoming, Vermont, and South Dakota. WalletHub says Iowa ranks best in the jealousy and vanity categories, ranking in the top five in both. WalletHub says the most sinful state is Nevada. The full list of states is available here.
2022 Healthiest State Annual Award winners announced

(Des Moines) The Healthiest State Initiative has announced the winners of the 2022 Healthiest State Annual Awards. The winners were recognized for their efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of their students, employees and fellow Iowans. The winners in the 10 categories are:. Healthy HometownSM Powered by.
