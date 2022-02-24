ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EXCLUSIVE Major buyers of Russian oil struggle with bank guarantees -sources

By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQYGg_0eNmmA2G00

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The global oil market was thrown into chaos on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine, with top buyers of Russian oil struggling to secure guarantees at Western banks or find ships to take crude from one of the world's largest producers.

At least three major buyers of Russian oil have been unable to open letters of credit from Western banks to cover purchases on Thursday, four trading sources said, citing market uncertainty after the Russian invasion.

Russia produces every 10th barrel in the world and oil prices

jumped to above $105 per barrel on Thursday, their highest since 2014, due to fears of disruptions. [O/R]

In the Black Sea, a Turkish-owned ship was hit by a bomb off the coast of Ukraine's port city Odessa, prompting shipping companies to avoid calling at Black Sea ports. read more

Greece urgently recommended all Greek ships immediately leave Ukraine and Russia territorial waters in the Black Sea, ship brokers and a senior Greek maritime ministry official said.

The oil market is already suffering from tight supplies due to years of low investment and amid booming demand as coronavirus pandemic-linked restrictions ease around the world.

"Banks are not willing to open LCs for the moment so it is a bit of a standoff," one of the sources said. He asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Letters of credit from the bank of the buyer are standard practice in commodities trading and guarantee the seller's bank that payment will be made in full and on time.

Top Russian oil buyers include Western oil majors such as BP and Shell (SHEL.L), ENI , TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), Equinor (EQNR.OL), Chevron (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and trading houses such as Vitol, Glencore (GLEN.L), Trafigura, Gunvor and Mercuria.

The sources did not name which banks refused to issue LCs.

The West has begun to roll out sanctions against Russia for the invasion, which could potentially include cutting Russia off the SWIFT financial transaction system.

But that would also have severe implications for the western economy as it could disrupt exports of much-needed commodities amid galloping inflation. And analysts have warned that one unintended effect of sanctions could be that some parties forgo transactions.

Washington has tried to dampen worries about sanctions on Russian banks gumming up energy transactions. read more

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House, "Our sanctions package, we specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue."

Russia exports around 4-5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and another 2-3 million bpd of refined products. China, the European Union, South Korea, India and Japan are its main buyers.

Some traders spoke of the Iranian syndrome, when major western institutions exercised restraint and caution before sanctions have been even imposed for the fear of transactions potentially breaching future regulations.

"We look at all deals case by case. But no hard stop," a senior executive at a major European bank said, indicating a slowdown for Russian oil and commodity deals.

Most top Western banks are active in financing oil and commodities and issue LCs.

It was unclear to what extent the lack of letters of credit could disrupt Russian exports, with some traders saying it would take at least several days for companies and banks to figure out the new legal environment.

Three trading firms, Glencore, Trafigura and Litasco, struggled to place 100,000-tonne Urals crude cargoes loading in mid-March from Russia's Baltic ports as prices dropped to their lowest level on record in the post-Soviet period, traders said and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Meanwhile, shipping rates to load at Russian ports and discharge in northern Europe have tripled in one day to World Scale 300, or about $2.3 million per ship, from World Scale 100, as many ship owners now refuse to call at Russian ports.

"Some 90% of ship owners are telling us they will sit and assess the situation," a ship broker said.

"We’ve had one owner saying they will not work with Russian counterparts."

One tanker, the Delta Sailor, was fixed at World Scale 300 to load at Russian Baltic oil ports on Feb. 28 to March 1 to sail to northwest Europe. Earlier in the day, the Minerva Helen was similarly booked at short notice to load from the same area at over World Scale 200.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne, additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Rowena Edwards and Timothy Gardner in Washington; editing by Jason Neely, Bernadette Baum, Diane Craft and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 27

Greg S
2d ago

Biden has always been weak..bit this is all besides the point. we were for the first time oil independent..we can be again..except biden wouldn't allow that to happen as it goes against his fake green energy plans. guess who likely invested in those fake 0 net carbon green energy mufacturers ..I know it will be us clear cutting, killing wildlife, and with unreliable energy whose prices will skyrocket as the force everyone to use more electricity when our grid is already constantly failing..

Reply(13)
10
Frank2024
2d ago

If Biden is to weak to stop banks from dealing with Russia hopefully the banks will stand up and say no to Putin.

Reply(3)
6
Related
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standard Oil#Oil Company#Oil Products#Russian#Turkish#Greek#Western#Bp#Shell#Eni#Totalenergies#Exxon Mobil#Vitol Glencore#Trafigura#Lcs
Grist

In blow to Biden administration, judge halts oil and gas leases in Gulf of Mexico

On Thursday, a federal judge threw out the Department of Interior’s decision to lease more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas production — the largest offshore auction in U.S. history. The sale, which came just days after Biden vowed to “lead by example” in cutting emissions during U.N. climate talks in Scotland, could have resulted in 600 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a Guardian analysis of Interior Department data.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

332K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy