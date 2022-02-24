ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Woman Falls From Horse-Drawn Carriage in New Orleans Parade Last Night

By Jude Walker
 1 day ago
Jude Walker

A woman has been hospitalized after she fell from a horse-drawn carriage and hit her head during the Krewe of Druids Parade last night in New Orleans.

The incident happened around 8:00 pm. The woman fell off the back of the carriage in the 800 block of St. Charles Avenue in the New Orleans Central Business District near the start of the parade. Witnesses said she landed on her head and then remained motionless in the roadway.

The parade was stopped momentarily while the woman was being treated. Emergency personnel tended to her and carried her off in a stretcher. After that, the parade went on to roll again, including the carriage from which she fell.

"We were questioning if she was real. She looked like a mannequin," Emily Vess of Belle Chasse told The Advocate | Times-Picayune. "She hit head-first. I ran up telling the guy to stop. The wooden wheel barely missed her head. Her hair was in the wheel."

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

