Where do we go from here?

There was hardly a mask in sight at Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley’s State of the City speech Friday. What a contrast to the day before, when President Joe Biden visited Lorain to announce $1 billion in infrastructure funding to clean up the Great Lakes. Inside The Shipyards, everyone...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission said Tuesday their staff has returned to the drawing table for one more attempt at a state legislative map that passes constitutional muster -- and staves off the Ohio Supreme Court’s threat to find them in contempt. We’re talking about...
As schools anticipate a Covid-19 pandemic transition, Bedford Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad hopes state officials provide timely guidance. “I really hope that the commissioner will get us the information prior to the February break, since the mask mandate expires the Monday we return,” Conrad told the School Committee at Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
Former Cleveland City Councilman and two-time mayoral candidate Zack Reed has joined the Justin Bibb administration in the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity. Reed confirmed his new position with Scene after the news was first reported by Fox 8. Reed will begin his new post Wednesday, he said, with an...
Mayor-Elect Justin BibbThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Mayor Justin Bibb is the City of Cleveland's 58th Mayor. Bibb proceeded Mayor Frank G. Jackson, who served as Cleveland's longer Mayor for 16 years. Thirty-four-year-old Bibb earned his bachelor's degree from American University and his JD, MBA from Case Western Reserve. Upon taking office, Bibb had no political experience. During the 2021 Mayoral campaign, he claimed to have been the youngest serving cabinet member under Cuyahoga County's first Chief Executive, Edward FitzGerald. This statement warranted many questions. Fitzgerald confirmed that Bibb's information was not valid. TV 3 News reported that he was not a member of the cabinet. FitzGerald stated, "He was not in the cabinet at all. He was a kid just out of college." Bibb also touted that he had worked with many Mayors across the country.
CLEVELAND — Thousands of jobs may soon be coming to two Northeast Ohio communities as part of a plan to address a shortage of naval shipyards across the nation. Bartlett Maritime Corporation is seeking to build a submarine dry dock for the U.S. Navy in Lorain and a naval equipment depot in Lordstown. According to The Bartlett Maritime Plan™, 2,000-3,000 new jobs would be created in Lorain, with an additional 500-1,000 in Lordstown.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered big salaries for some new people taking over top jobs at Cleveland City Hall. While we’re asking questions, so is city council and a local government watchdog. As soon as new Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb started appointing top administrators, we started requesting salaries. We found three […]
Throughout August 2021, chaotic scenes from the Kabul International Airport commandeered television screens and social media feeds stateside. The United States was pulling out of Afghanistan after 20 years of sustained conflict, and the Taliban had assumed control of the landlocked Central Asian nation. Afghans who had worked for the United States or British military forces, or who were contracted by U.S. companies during the war, were facing violent reprisals from their new Islamist rulers.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland’s approach to hiring and maintaining its massive workforce falls short of industry standards, and is lacking when it comes to performance evaluations, determining appropriate pay scales, and diversity, equity and inclusion. That analysis came Thursday from Mayor Justin Bibb’s Chief Human...
A Lorain woman has assumed a new role at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C). Naima Lusane recently was promoted as executive director of College & Career Readiness and Northeast Ohio Tech Prep Region chief administrator. Lusane is a Philadelphia native, but relocated to Lorain in 1990. “I grew up in Philadelphia,...
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Encompass Health, a nationwide system of physical rehabilitation hospitals based in Birmingham, Ala., will build a 48,000-square-foot rehabilitation center at the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Rockglen Drive, about 2,000 feet north of Boston Road. The building will stand across the street from Avenue at Strongsville...
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina County Domestic Relations Judge Mary Kovack, who fell into a coma after being found unresponsive earlier this month, died Thursday at age 58. Kovack died at Cleveland Clinic-Medina Hospital, Medina County Commissioner Bill Hutson confirmed to cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. It’s unclear what caused her death.
We applaud city manager Eric Wobser and city commissioners for moving forward with the plan to begin a public conversation about restructuring Columbus Avenue from West Adams Street to Water Street. An overhead view of Columbus Avenue in Sandusky. Provided photo/TOM HORSMAN. It is a brave and bold step, sure...
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Initially, North Olmsted City Schools had announced plans to build a new PreK-5 building at the current Pine Intermediate School site if voters approve a combined bond and operating issue May 3. However, Superintendent David J. Brand admitted that the location decision was a bit premature....
Developers will put on hold a project that would bring new apartments to the blighted former Hills store and junkyard at 2261 Homewood Drive in South Lorain. Meanwhile, a new apartment complex is in planning stages for Broadway. Lorain City Council this month received notice of the two projects. South...
According to research from Online Mortgage Advisor, Cleveland has seen the worst change in property affordability of any city in the U.S. over the last five years. Comparing the difference in square feet that a Clevelander making the average net salary can afford in 2021 compared to 2017, the research found residents can "afford 63 square feet less" on an average salary, the biggest decrease in the country. The study also found Cleveland ranked 7th worst for changes in rental affordability, with the average city resident spending 32% of their salary on rent in 2021 compared ot 28% in 2017.
