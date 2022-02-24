Where do we go from here?

Mayor-Elect Justin BibbThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Mayor Justin Bibb is the City of Cleveland's 58th Mayor. Bibb proceeded Mayor Frank G. Jackson, who served as Cleveland's longer Mayor for 16 years. Thirty-four-year-old Bibb earned his bachelor's degree from American University and his JD, MBA from Case Western Reserve. Upon taking office, Bibb had no political experience. During the 2021 Mayoral campaign, he claimed to have been the youngest serving cabinet member under Cuyahoga County's first Chief Executive, Edward FitzGerald. This statement warranted many questions. Fitzgerald confirmed that Bibb's information was not valid. TV 3 News reported that he was not a member of the cabinet. FitzGerald stated, "He was not in the cabinet at all. He was a kid just out of college." Bibb also touted that he had worked with many Mayors across the country.

1 DAY AGO