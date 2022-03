Our family puppy was less than six months old and had received all of his vaccines when he came down with a disease inside of his stomach. In December, two days after taking him to the local dog park that we frequented, our vivacious eater and playful pup abruptly lost his appetite and became lethargic. Serious and consistent bouts of diarrhea and vomiting set in.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO