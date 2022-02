Click here to read the full article. PARIS — To meet its goal of offering full product traceability across its portfolio of brands by 2025, SMCP has partnered with French mission-driven startup Fairly Made, it announced on Wednesday. The owner of the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac labels will roll out a pilot program with spring 2022 deliveries, with information on some 40 references per brand accessible through each item’s product pages on e-commerce sites.More from WWDBackstage at Alberta Ferretti RTW Fall 2022Photos from 'The Batman' London ScreeningBackstage at Diesel RTW Fall 2022 In-store labels with QR codes will follow...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO