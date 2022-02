It would appear to be all systems are a go for the Rutgers University wrestling team as it gets ready to compete in the Big Ten Conference Tournament Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln, Neb. Scarlet Knights' head coach Scott Goodale said Monday during a press conference both 141-pounder Sebastian Rivera and 157-pounder Robert Kanniard are cleared to compete in the tournament. ...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO