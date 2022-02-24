It’s the Mezcal Negroni’s World

Carousel has cracked the eternal question of how can you be a hot hot hot restaurant and also be timeless? The answer is, have a rotation of impressive guest-chefs from across the world in your buzzing open kitchen and also have a classic all-day neighbourhood wine bar up front. Basically, you can either book yourself in for the 7pm set-menu guest-chef sitting or swing by anytime for a round of excellent small plates, excellent wine, and an excellent chance of spotting a well-dressed dog begging for a bite of bavette in their wine bar. Whichever one you go for, know that the atmosphere hits that perfect mark between cool and charming so it’s perfect for low-key birthdays, yes, I am pretty pretty cool date nights, and catch-ups with that friend who’s really into the food scene. More power to you if that friend is you.

