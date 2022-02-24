ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Sports Results: Wednesday February 23

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
(Cathedral will play at Cambridge Saturday at 3pm) (River Lakes plays Luverne today at noon in the consolation semifinals) St. Cloud State 100, Wayne...

WJON

Sauk Rapids-Rice Vex Robotics Teams to Compete at State

SAUK RAPIDS -- The state Vex Robotics championships are in St. Cloud next week and several central Minnesota teams will be competing. Sauk Rapids-Rice high school has two teams competing at state. Senior Ethan Doering says they've been working on their robot since September. We start with a rough design...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Weather Announcements for Tuesday February 22nd, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022. -- Benton Stearns Voyagers, New Frontiers, Pioneers. -- Sauk Rapids-Rice having already scheduled in-service as planned. -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College. -- St. Cloud Christian School. The following Catholic Community Schools will be closed:. All Saints...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Huskies Advance to NSIC Semifinals, Gophers Earn Big Ten Title

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team is headed to their fourth straight NSIC semifinals, the Gopher men's hockey team swept Wisconsin, the SCSU men's hockey team swept Colorado, the St. Ben's softball team earned two wins, and the Lumberjacks got back on track Saturday. The SCSU softball team earned a split, and the SCSU baseball team, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Minnesota Wild all came up short in their matchups. On Sunday, the Gopher men's and women's basketball teams will take the court as their seasons wind down, and the SCSU men's basketball team will look to keep their postseason hopes alive.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Gophers Shutout Badgers, Huskies Gear Up for NSIC Quarterfinals

The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams along with the St. Cloud Norsemen each opened their weekend series with a win. The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the 76ers at home, and the Granite City Lumberjacks snapped their impressive win streak in a loss to Willmar Friday. Meanwhile, the CSB softball and SCSU baseball and softball teams will take the field Saturday. The Minnesota Wild will face the Calgary Flames, and the SCSU women's basketball team will face Northern State University in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Times Herald-Record

Girls basketball: A father-daughter matchup looms in the Section 9 Class AA final

There will be tears of joy and sadness for the O’Brien family on Tuesday night when father and daughter meet as opposing foes with the ultimate prize at stake. Jim O’Brien coaches top-seeded Warwick. His daughter, Kelsey, is a senior forward for No. 2 seed Monroe-Woodbury. The collision course was set on Sunday when Warwick defeated Newburgh Free Academy 43-22 and Monroe-Woodbury beat Pine Bush 55-46 in the Class AA semifinals. ...
WARWICK, NY
Vinton Messenger

BYRD BOYS FINISH THIRD IN STATE MEET

Ten William Byrd boys combined to swim to a third place finish among 26 teams in last week’s state Class 3 swim meet in Richmond. The Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School swept the boys’ and girls’ team championships a Swim RVA facility. The 10 swimmers making...
RICHMOND, VA
WJON

How St. Cloud Schools Handled the February 15th Fight

A fight broke out at Apollo High School the night of February 15th when Tech played a boys basketball game at rival, Apollo. Today on WJON I talked with St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett. He says when they have potential "highly spirited" matchups between Tech and Apollo they make sure they have plenty of staff available at these events. Jett says the staffs at Tech and Apollo get together prior and involve law enforcement in these discussions.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Rutgers wrestling healthy and ready for the Big Ten Tournament

It would appear to be all systems are a go for the Rutgers University wrestling team as it gets ready to compete in the Big Ten Conference Tournament Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln, Neb.  Scarlet Knights' head coach Scott Goodale said Monday during a press conference both 141-pounder Sebastian Rivera and 157-pounder Robert Kanniard are cleared to compete in the tournament.  ...
COMBAT SPORTS
