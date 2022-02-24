High School Sports Results: Wednesday February 23

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team is headed to their fourth straight NSIC semifinals, the Gopher men's hockey team swept Wisconsin, the SCSU men's hockey team swept Colorado, the St. Ben's softball team earned two wins, and the Lumberjacks got back on track Saturday. The SCSU softball team earned a split, and the SCSU baseball team, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Minnesota Wild all came up short in their matchups. On Sunday, the Gopher men's and women's basketball teams will take the court as their seasons wind down, and the SCSU men's basketball team will look to keep their postseason hopes alive.

