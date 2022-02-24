ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $19 billion

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Moderna Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 2.7% to $19 billion, as it seeks...

Nature.com

Coronapod: How African scientists are copying Moderna's COVID vaccine

Pharmaceutical companies have declined to license their COVID vaccines, so South African scientists have copied them instead. You have full access to this article via your institution. Your browser does not support the audio element. Vaccine inequity continues to be one of the greatest challenges in the pandemic - with...
Reuters

Kellogg annual profit view crunches estimates on price hikes

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co (K.N) forecast full-year profit growth above market expectations on Thursday, riding on higher product prices that helped overcome labor strike disruptions and soaring input costs in the fourth quarter. Increasing costs for freight and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils...
Forbes

What’s Happening With Novavax Stock?

Covid-19 vaccine developer Novavax’s stock (NASDAQ: NVAX) remained flat over the last week, compared to the broader Nasdaq-100 which declined by about 3%, amid concerns of surging U.S. inflation and the coming interest rate hikes. There have been quite a few developments for Novavax stock recently. While the company finally officially filed for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 shot in the U.S. in late January, and also recently said that it was looking to file regulatory approval for its shot for teenagers after a late-stage trial indicated that the shot was 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, there have been some negative developments, as well. Firstly, there have been concerns surrounding the company’s delivery ramp-up. The company has delivered just about 10 million doses of its shot as of last week in Indonesia, with several million shots delivered to Australia and New Zealand, implying that it could fall behind its plans of delivering two billion doses for 2022 if it continues at this rate. Separately, the 2022 sales outlook from Covid-19 vaccine bellwether Pfizer also fell short of estimates and this has also caused some volatility in Covid-19 vaccine names.
Seeking Alpha

Moderna unveils new booster; sees higher H2 sales amid endemic COVID-19

Announcing Q4 2021 results on Thursday, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) unveiled a new bivalent booster candidate called mRNA-1273.214 which combines Omicron-specific booster candidate, mRNA-1273.529 with its blockbuster COVID-19 shot mRNA-1273. Despite a strong beat with its Q4 2021 financials and a newly announced $3B worth of share buyback program, Moderna (MRNA) shares...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Moderna Shares Today?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 9.7% at $149.11 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and announced a new $3 billion buyback. Moderna reported quarterly earnings of $11.29 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.90. The company reported quarterly sales of...
Benzinga

(MRNA) - Analyzing Moderna Inc's Short Interest

Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ:MRNA) short percent of float has fallen 5.45% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.80 million shares sold short, which is 4.51% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Seeking Alpha

Estee Lauder: Compounding Wealth

Estee Lauder has high historical Return on Invested Capital (ROIC). I'm a big believer in owning what are called high quality compounders, or stocks with consistently high returns on invested capital that outperform over time. These stocks often have characteristics such as high earnings multiples, topline growth consistently above GDP, and margin expansion over time. High quality compounders that come to mind are Brown-Forman (BF.B), Rollins (ROL), S&P Global (SPGI), Visa (V), Pool Corp (POOL), and even the large tech firms. While all of these differ drastically from one another, they generally tend to be dominant players in their respective industries and earn high returns on invested capital. However, return on invested capital cannot be viewed in isolation. High quality companies operating in mature industries will have trouble investing new cash and earning the same level of high returns their legacy business enjoyed. They will have to choose between investing in lower returning opportunities or distributing the free cash flows; Clorox (CLX) and Hershey (HSY) are good examples of this. Admittedly, compounders can be difficult to value for the following reasons:
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
