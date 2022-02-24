Moderna raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $19 billion

Estee Lauder has high historical Return on Invested Capital (ROIC). I'm a big believer in owning what are called high quality compounders, or stocks with consistently high returns on invested capital that outperform over time. These stocks often have characteristics such as high earnings multiples, topline growth consistently above GDP, and margin expansion over time. High quality compounders that come to mind are Brown-Forman (BF.B), Rollins (ROL), S&P Global (SPGI), Visa (V), Pool Corp (POOL), and even the large tech firms. While all of these differ drastically from one another, they generally tend to be dominant players in their respective industries and earn high returns on invested capital. However, return on invested capital cannot be viewed in isolation. High quality companies operating in mature industries will have trouble investing new cash and earning the same level of high returns their legacy business enjoyed. They will have to choose between investing in lower returning opportunities or distributing the free cash flows; Clorox (CLX) and Hershey (HSY) are good examples of this. Admittedly, compounders can be difficult to value for the following reasons:
