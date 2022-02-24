ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Sindall doubles profit in 2021 on improved margins

 1 day ago

(Alliance News) - Morgan Sindall Group PLC delivered a record set of results on Thursday, as the construction sector recovered from Covid-related disruption. The London-based infrastructure construction company said profit before tax doubled to GBP129.8 million in 2021 from GBP60.8 million the year before. Earnings per share were similarly doubled to...

