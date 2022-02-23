ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

City gets updates on community development

 3 days ago

LAURINBURG — During Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, the Laurinburg City Council was given an update on community development from Director Michael Mandeville.

Topping the list was the category of code enforcement, and Mandeville said that, since 2012, the city has seen a total of 94 demolitions — including residential and business — for an average of 9.4 demolitions per year.

The city’s beautification program has been busy with things like replanting at Washington Park near the US 74 interchange and soon expects to start installing irrigation at McDuffie Square.

Mandeville also reported:

— A fence has been installed at the dog park site and signs are being manufactured. He also said equipment has been ordered, including benches, a waste station, two water fountains and picnic tables.

— He said the city’s bicycle plan is currently under a 30-day review by NCDOT.

— The Downtown/Main Street Program is planning up to eight Sip=N=Shops during 2022, and Mandeville reminded the City Council that SpringFest and the FunD Run takes place downtown on April 30.

— With the retirement in December of Tim Pierce from the Community Development staff, Mandeville said Walker McCoy has taken over as the new city cemetery supervisor, Angela Taylor will work with cemetery customers and family, and Mandeville will take over as the GIS administrator.

