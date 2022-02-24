ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Could Pennsylvania's natural resources help alleviate rising fuel costs?

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0O81_0eNm4CP100

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Oil prices soared to over $100 a barrel overnight, as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war against Ukraine.

The U.S. imports millions of barrels of crude oil from Russia every month.

With fuel prices already on the rise prior to the invasion, could Pennsylvania, the "Saudi Arabia of the U.S.," utilize their natural resources to help alleviate the increasing costs at the pump?

"I think there are some opportunities here for Pennsylvania's natural resources, and to the extent it could lead to saving lives overseas," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Tuesday during the KDKA Radio Morning Show on Tuesday.

Listen Wolf's full response above.

Earlier this week, Germany froze the authorization of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, meaning the country is need of an alternative fuel source.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

The U.S. is now energy independent

For decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing. The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPEL 96.5

Ukraine Crisis, Louisiana Refinery Explosion Could Send Gas Prices Rising

Gas prices in Acadiana are at or above $3.00 per gallon, and those prices could soon push even higher. The crisis in Ukraine has already pushed crude oil prices to their highest levels since 2014. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, is trading around $97 per barrel as of noon Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Brent Crude price reached as high as $99.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tom Wolf
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Resources#Ukraine#Gas Prices#Newsradio Kdka#Russian
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
TRAFFIC
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy