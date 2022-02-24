Could Pennsylvania's natural resources help alleviate rising fuel costs?

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Oil prices soared to over $100 a barrel overnight, as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war against Ukraine.

The U.S. imports millions of barrels of crude oil from Russia every month.

With fuel prices already on the rise prior to the invasion, could Pennsylvania, the "Saudi Arabia of the U.S.," utilize their natural resources to help alleviate the increasing costs at the pump?

"I think there are some opportunities here for Pennsylvania's natural resources, and to the extent it could lead to saving lives overseas," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Tuesday during the KDKA Radio Morning Show on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Germany froze the authorization of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, meaning the country is need of an alternative fuel source.