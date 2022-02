Nikon makes some pretty spectacular DX (APS-C) format DSLRs, like the D7500 and D500. If you’re lucky enough to have one, it’s only natural that you’d want a high-performance standard zoom to match. The AF-S DX 16-80mm ticks almost all of the right boxes. It doesn’t have the constant f/2.8 aperture preferred by many but is still pretty fast, rated at f/2.8-4, complete with 4-stop VR (Vibration Reduction). It’s super-sharp and, while lateral chromatic aberration and distortion can be noticeable at the short end of the zoom range, these can be corrected in-camera. All in all, it’s the best standard zoom on the market for Nikon’s DX format DSLRs.

