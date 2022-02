Ten-man ATK Mohun Bagan squandered a chance to close the gap at the top, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan on Thursday. Redeem Tlang (5th) opened the scoring for Odisha, who are already out of contention for a semifinal spot, but Joni Kauko (8th P) made it 1-1 from the spot. The second half saw no goals from either side with Liridon Krasniqi finding the woodwork and Roy Krishna given the marching orders picking up two yellow cards.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO