Alibaba reports slowest quarterly revenue growth, misses expectations

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday reported its slowest-ever increase in quarterly revenue since going public in 2014, as tepid growth in its core e-commerce business and intensifying competition ate into sales....

wnmtradio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
