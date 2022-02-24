Moderna raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $19 billion

Covid-19 vaccine developer Novavax’s stock (NASDAQ: NVAX) remained flat over the last week, compared to the broader Nasdaq-100 which declined by about 3%, amid concerns of surging U.S. inflation and the coming interest rate hikes. There have been quite a few developments for Novavax stock recently. While the company finally officially filed for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 shot in the U.S. in late January, and also recently said that it was looking to file regulatory approval for its shot for teenagers after a late-stage trial indicated that the shot was 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, there have been some negative developments, as well. Firstly, there have been concerns surrounding the company’s delivery ramp-up. The company has delivered just about 10 million doses of its shot as of last week in Indonesia, with several million shots delivered to Australia and New Zealand, implying that it could fall behind its plans of delivering two billion doses for 2022 if it continues at this rate. Separately, the 2022 sales outlook from Covid-19 vaccine bellwether Pfizer also fell short of estimates and this has also caused some volatility in Covid-19 vaccine names.

