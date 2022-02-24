State Farm raising Illinois auto rates
BLOOMINGTON – Auto rates are increasing for State Farm customers in Illinois by 5%, but the company says it’s still below...www.wjbc.com
BLOOMINGTON – Auto rates are increasing for State Farm customers in Illinois by 5%, but the company says it’s still below...www.wjbc.com
It's not just State Farm, it's a state wide increase for all companies. But of course, they won't report that.
so soon with everything up in price no one should buy insurance.after all only law abiding citizens have it anyway and now we cannot afford it.lets go Brandon 🖕
Why,,,,,they still make billions in profits a year. The greed is getting out of hand.
Comments / 20