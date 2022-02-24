ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

State Farm raising Illinois auto rates

wjbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON – Auto rates are increasing for State Farm customers in Illinois by 5%, but the company says it’s still below...

www.wjbc.com

Comments / 20

Thegameisover
4d ago

It's not just State Farm, it's a state wide increase for all companies. But of course, they won't report that.

Reply(5)
7
Sherry Williams Lanham
4d ago

so soon with everything up in price no one should buy insurance.after all only law abiding citizens have it anyway and now we cannot afford it.lets go Brandon 🖕

Reply
3
Dean Turnquist
4d ago

Why,,,,,they still make billions in profits a year. The greed is getting out of hand.

Reply
9
Related
WTHI

Illinois homeowners will have access to housing relief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI)-- Homeowners in Illinois will have access to housing relief. It's in response to the pandemic. Wednesday, the Pritzker administration announced funding thru the "Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund." The program will provide up to $30,000 in free assistance per homeowner. The money will go directly to the...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Business
WAND TV

Pritzker announces up to $30,000 in housing relief for eligible homeowners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced Wednesday applications for homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic will be accepted beginning in April through the Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) program. ILHAF will provide up to $30,000 in free assistance per homeowner paid directly to the...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Farm
WGN News

Billionaire donates $20M to Irvin bid for Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Billionaire Ken Griffin made his support for a Republican governor official on Monday, contributing $20 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in his quest to replace Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Griffin had previously expressed admiration for Irvin’s background as a military veteran, litigator and Aurora’s first Black mayor. As for supporting a particular […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
KOLR10 News

Missouri governor drives to Capitol in John Deere tractor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson kicked off Missouri’s National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week on behalf of nearly 26,000 members of Missouri FFA. “Every year it is a pleasure to get to recognize National FFA Week in the Show-Me State and to take the opportunity to demonstrate our agricultural roots by driving […]
MISSOURI STATE
WGN Radio

What does the end of the mask mandate mean for Illinois restaurants?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday announced that Chicago will remove mask and vaccine requirements in certain public spaces on February 28th. Sam Toia, the President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joined Steve King and Johnnie Putman on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the impact on Illinois restaurants and what diners can expect when they go […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What to Know as Chicago and Illinois Lift Mask Mandates, CDC Weighs Changes

With Chicago, Cook County and the rest of Illinois preparing to lift mandates starting next week, what should you know about the changing guidelines?. With COVID cases and hospitalizations still in decline in the city of Chicago and across Illinois, officials have said that several mitigations in place during the omicron surge will end later this month.
CHICAGO, IL
WQAD

COMING SOON: Galesburg

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!. What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions. Coffee Shop Expanding North...
GALESBURG, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois senator resigns due to embezzlement case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Senator Thomas Cullerton resigned on Wednesday after a federal embezzlement case was filed against him. Cullerton’s lawyer disclosed during a status meeting Wednesday morning that he had struck a plea agreement with prosecutors. Another hearing is set for next month. The Villa Park Democrat is accused of accepting nearly […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy