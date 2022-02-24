ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 70% on InstaComposer MIDI generation plugin by W.A. Production

Cover picture for the articleW.A. Production has launched a sale on the InstaComposer intelligent MIDI generation plugin for Windows and Mac. The backbone of Instacomposer is a behind-the-scenes decision making matrix that creates notes based on both mathematics and musical knowledge. Plus,...

Family Handyman

Multimeter Symbol Guide

Back in the early days of electricity, lab workers could measure electric current in a circuit using an ammeter (galvanometer) and voltage using a voltmeter. From there, they could calculate resistance. In 1920, British postal engineer Donald Macadie invented the AVOmeter, which measured all three quantities (A = amps, V...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Transforming internal capabilities into revenue-generating products

It is entirely possible for every company to turn their internal business capabilities into digital products for either internal or external customers. However, the key to deciding which of the two works best for your company— and executing it successfully — is identifying the right strategy based on broader objectives such as cost optimization, revenue generation and efficient business model execution.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

HyperX Cloud Alpha (2022) review

A standout affordable gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha has the style and comfort to match its impressive feature set. Offering impressive audio and mic quality goes a long way in ensuring multiplatform gamers have their champion. Two minute review. The previous HyperX Cloud Alpha had fantastic audio and microphone...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Arduino Oplà IoT Kit now available in more languages

Arduino enthusiasts or those trying to teach others simple electronics may be interested to know that the Oplà IoT Kit is now available in more languages with Italian, Spanish, German and French translations added to the online store. The Arduino Oplà IoT Kit is available to purchase priced at $114 and provides an open programmable Internet of Things platform enabling you to create a wide variety of different projects.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Retitle - Sin7Y Tech Review (19): Design Concept and Applications of Custom Gate

We are researching the design concept and solution plan for ZKEVM, which requires a custom gate. So Why use the custom gate? and What is a custom gate? AZTEC team has now developed several small circuit logic units. For example, the circuit of the Plonk algorithm consists of an add-gate and a mul-gate. Because the gate constants can be zero, the two gates can be combined into one. In practice, the gate can be constructed as custom curves, such as addition and scalar mulic curves.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Apple AR Headset production tests completed

The last thing we heard about the new Apple AR Headset was back in January and now we have some more details on the device. According to a recent report, Apple has now completed production tests of their new AR Headset, this is the second phase of engineering validation tests or EVT 2.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Peak Design Mobile Wallet Stand attaches to your smartphone to hold up to 7 cards

Simplify your life with the Peak Design Mobile Wallet Stand. It includes a pocket for up to 7 cards in separate slots. So you don’t need to carry around a separate wallet in addition to your phone. In fact, you can access your card with ease when you’re at the checkout. Moreover, this case acts as a phone stand to present your phone in horizontal or portrait mode. This is great for watching videos on your phone rather than leaning your device against objects. This phone stand and wallet consists of 100% recycled nylon canvas for a unique pattern and to minimize bulk in your pocket. Finally, the super-strong MagSafe-compatible magnets secure the wallet to your phone for peace of mind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apple Insider

Apple's latest betas add new Siri voice for US & Dutch language recognition

Tuesday's iOS and HomePod beta releases includes a new, fifth US voice for Siri, plus the ability for HomePod and HomePod mini to respond to requests in Dutch. The most high-profile addition to the beta of iOS 15.4, now released to developers, is the inclusion of anti-stalking features for AirTags. However, testers are discovering more unannounced improvements, particularly to Siri.
ELECTRONICS
American Songwriter

Gear Review: New Headphones from Shure

The company known for great microphones is expecting its footprint with new headphones. American Songwriter received the three new headphones for review including the Aonic 40, SRH440A, and SRH840A. The Aonic 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are the most comfortable I’ve ever tried on and the cancelation of unwanted outside noise works great. The extra padding on the earpieces and top of the headpiece is very ergonomic and when charged you have 25 hours of usage. Sound quality was impressive, and the bent metal frame allows the headphones to lay flat in the included case. Three different settings for noise cancelation are provided, plus Environment Mode for staying aware of your surroundings. Bluetooth 5 technology provides up to 30 feet of distance from the source and the Aonic 40 comes with the ShurePlus Play App for customizing the EQ to suit you. All are priced at $249 street with lots of features.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Microsoft adds tablet-optimized taskbar to latest Windows 11 test build

Microsoft is continuing to add back into Windows tablet- and touch-optimized features with its latest Windows 11 Dev Channel test build. In addition to a new tablet-optimized taskbar, Build 22563, released on February 24, includes more dynamic content in Widgets and a new group policy aimed at IT admins in education, along with other fixes and updates.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Natural Language Processing with Python: A Detailed Overview

NLP is an emerging field at the intersection of linguistics, computer science and artificial intelligence that makes computer understand and generate human language. Python is the most preferred programming language for NLP along with its libraries like NLTK, spaCy, CoreNLP, TextBlob and Genism. Artificial Intelligence is currently one of the...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
GeekyGadgets

Intel OpenVINO 2022.1 released to developers to Advance AI Inferencing

Intel has this week released a new version of its OpenVINO ahead of MWC Barcelona 2022 taking place from 28 February to 3 March 2022. The Intel Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit first launched back in 2018 and now includes new features to help developers advance AI inferencing. Offering a tool suited for high-performance deep learning, targeted at faster, more accurate real-world results.
SOFTWARE
Guitar World Magazine

KMA Machines unveils the Pylon, a feature-packed two-in-one noise gate and boost pedal

After revealing the highly tweakable, Big Muff-inspired Chief Disruptor last month, Berlin's KMA Machines has further expanded its pedal offering, unveiling the Pylon, an all-in-one boost, noise gate and transformer buffer. Based on a Blackmer VCA circuit, the pedal's noise gate features a simple control set, with a single central...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Nokia G21 official with 3-day battery life, 50MP camera sensor, and budget price

HMD today has unveiled the sequel to the Nokia G20 and not surprisingly, it is called the Nokia G21. With a 5050mAh battery powering a 6.5-inch LCD display and a 720+ resolution (HD+), users can expect to get up to three days of use between charges. While the battery will fast charge at 18W, the charging brick inside the box will replenish the battery at only 10W which means that you'll need to shell out some cash to experience fast charging.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Using deep learning to annotate the protein universe

Understanding the relationship between amino acid sequence and protein function is a long-standing challenge with far-reaching scientific and translational implications. State-of-the-art alignment-based techniques cannot predict function for one-third of microbial protein sequences, hampering our ability to exploit data from diverse organisms. Here, we train deep learning models to accurately predict functional annotations for unaligned amino acid sequences across rigorous benchmark assessments built from the 17,929 families of the protein families database Pfam. The models infer known patterns of evolutionary substitutions and learn representations that accurately cluster sequences from unseen families. Combining deep models with existing methods significantly improves remote homology detection, suggesting that the deep models learn complementary information. This approach extends the coverage of Pfam by >9.5%, exceeding additions made over the last decade, and predicts function for 360 human reference proteome proteins with no previous Pfam annotation. These results suggest that deep learning models will be a core component of future protein annotation tools.
SCIENCE
Android Police

Philips Hue finally starts integrating its disparate smart lighting apps

Philips Hue lights offer a fantastic array of features, especially if you’ve got them connected through a Hue Bridge. That's not your only option, though, and if your smart-lighting needs are on the simpler side, you might have forgone the Bridge and instead opted for Bluetooth control. Until now, operating them in this manner required the dedicated Philips Hue Bluetooth app. That's finally changing, as Bluetooth capabilities come to the primary Philips Hue app.
ELECTRONICS

