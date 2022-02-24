Save 70% on InstaComposer MIDI generation plugin by W.A. Production

The company known for great microphones is expecting its footprint with new headphones. American Songwriter received the three new headphones for review including the Aonic 40, SRH440A, and SRH840A. The Aonic 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are the most comfortable I’ve ever tried on and the cancelation of unwanted outside noise works great. The extra padding on the earpieces and top of the headpiece is very ergonomic and when charged you have 25 hours of usage. Sound quality was impressive, and the bent metal frame allows the headphones to lay flat in the included case. Three different settings for noise cancelation are provided, plus Environment Mode for staying aware of your surroundings. Bluetooth 5 technology provides up to 30 feet of distance from the source and the Aonic 40 comes with the ShurePlus Play App for customizing the EQ to suit you. All are priced at $249 street with lots of features.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO