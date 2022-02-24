In Case You Missed It: Billie Eilish On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Here’s everything you need to know about the 29-year-old actress who was spotted leaving Elon Musk’s private jet and has reportedly been ‘dating’ the Tesla CEO. Elon Musk, 50, has seemingly moved on from his ex Grimes and appears to be hitting it off with Natasha Bassett. The 29-year-old actress was spotted leaving the Tesla CEO’s private jet on Thursday, February 17. She tried to protect her identity with a long black trench coat and sunglasses but a source close to Elon confirmed to HollywoodLife that the “mystery woman” is in fact Natasha and weighed in on their relationship status. Our insider claimed Elon and Natasha “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.” Here’s everything you need to know about Elon’s potential girlfriend.

