In Case You Missed It: Billie Eilish On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Queen B, celebrated Valentine’s Day in good spirits, LOVE and fashion! Beyonce posted on her instagram a few fashionable shots wearing her latest collection from Ivy Park in all red! I just want to take a minute and say that her hair is amazing, oh my gosh! She wore red turtleneck crop sweater, faux latex pants, heart-shaped rhinestoned hoop earrings, hot pink nails and fancy red heels to complete her look! LOVE was definitely in the air! I have more shots inside and her complete breakdown of her cute outfit, have a blessed day everyone!
