ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

In Case You Missed It: Billie Eilish On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove her music! I’m talking about singer Billie Eilish, she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers last night and chatted about getting emotional playing Madison Square...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Wore These Bold Stompers & Puffer Vest for Sit-Down Interview With Seth Meyers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Billie Eilish stopped by the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show on Wednesday to chat about penning her Oscar-nominated James Bond track “No Time to Die,” hosting “SNL” and more. The seven-time Grammy winner, 20, showed off her eye-catching signature style during the appearance. Eilish donned a black cropped puffer vest paired with an oversized black and white printed sweater and black joggers. On her feet, the “Happier Than Ever” singer wore R13’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Seth Meyers
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Kanye Is Saying About Billie Eilish Now—Is He For Real?!

Add Billie Eilish to the ever-growing list of people Kanye West is currently feuding with! The 44-year-old rapper has taken aim at the 20-year-old “No Time To Die” singer after he accused her of making a dig at Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, at a recent concert. And he has now threatened to pull out of Coachella – which he is headlining – unless Eilish apologizes to Scott. Yikes!
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Beyonce On Valentine’s Day

Queen B, celebrated Valentine’s Day in good spirits, LOVE and fashion! Beyonce posted on her instagram a few fashionable shots wearing her latest collection from Ivy Park in all red! I just want to take a minute and say that her hair is amazing, oh my gosh! She wore red turtleneck crop sweater, faux latex pants, heart-shaped rhinestoned hoop earrings, hot pink nails and fancy red heels to complete her look! LOVE was definitely in the air! I have more shots inside and her complete breakdown of her cute outfit, have a blessed day everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Pics: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Premiere

On Tuesday, February 22, 2021 at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Netflix hosted the World Premiere of Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming with cast including Tyler Perry, Brendan O’Carroll, Brandon Black, Isha Blaaker, Candace Maxwell, Geneva Maccarone, Amani Atkinson, Jennifer Gibney and producer Will Areu. Tyler...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Clip#Madison Square Garden#Concerts#Nbc
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Natasha Bassett: 5 Things On Elon Musk’s New Gal Pal & Actress, 29, Spotted On His Private Jet

Here’s everything you need to know about the 29-year-old actress who was spotted leaving Elon Musk’s private jet and has reportedly been ‘dating’ the Tesla CEO. Elon Musk, 50, has seemingly moved on from his ex Grimes and appears to be hitting it off with Natasha Bassett. The 29-year-old actress was spotted leaving the Tesla CEO’s private jet on Thursday, February 17. She tried to protect her identity with a long black trench coat and sunglasses but a source close to Elon confirmed to HollywoodLife that the “mystery woman” is in fact Natasha and weighed in on their relationship status. Our insider claimed Elon and Natasha “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.” Here’s everything you need to know about Elon’s potential girlfriend.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Steps Out With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones, Hours After His 'Emotionally Distressed' Estranged Wife's Plea For Single Status

If Kanye West can't have Kim Kardashian, he'll take a Kim Kardashian look-alike. Hours after the rapper's "emotionally distressed" estranged wife filed new paperwork downright begging a judge to grant their divorce, Ye stepped out in Miami, Florida, with a woman who could easily pass for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Brings Back The 90’s In Yellow Crop Top & Snakeskin Leather Suit For ‘GMA’

Katy Perry looked fabulous when she rocked a head-to-toe snakeskin leather outfit while out in NYC for ‘Good Morning America.’. Katy Perry, 37, has been busy promoting the new season of American Idol, and she looked amazing when she was the special guest on Good Morning America on Feb. 22. The singer opted to wear a retro, ’90s ensemble that was made up of all leather and a crop top.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
NME

B.I to be managed by Billie Eilish’s agent under new deal

B.I is set to be managed by Billie Eilish‘s agent following a new deal with Wasserman. Earlier today (February 17), the South Korean musican’s label IOK Company announced that B.I has officially signed with United States-based talent management company Wasserman, per Korea JoongAng Daily. Wasserman is home to...
THEATER & DANCE
Boston Globe

At TD Garden, Billie Eilish is in her happy place

Sunday night, temperatures were in the 30s but spirits were high as a line of concertgoers snaked around the block outside TD Garden, signaling the long-awaited arrival of 20-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish, in town for “Happier Than Ever: The World Tour.” Originally, she’d been scheduled to play her first-ever Boston arena gig back in March 2020, though that date was canceled because of the pandemic; now, she was back to make up for lost time with a new tour and a new album in tow.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy