Queen Elizabeth postpones more virtual engagements after positive COVID test

The Prince of Wales is a grandpa to five beautiful children between his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Find out more about his grandkids here!. Prince Charles, 73, is first in the line of succession for the British throne when his mother Queen Elizabeth, 95, passes away. After Charles, he’ll eventually be succeeded by his son Prince William, 39. Someday, Charles’ eldest grandson Prince George, 8, will eventually take the throne. The Prince of Wales has been with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, 74, for 17 years, and while they have no children together, Charles had two sons from his first marriage to Princess Diana. Both William and his younger son Prince Harry, 37, have given Charles five grandkids. Find out more about all of his grandkids here!

