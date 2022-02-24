Peterborough turn to Grant McCann for a second time

Millwall maintained their impressive record at Pride Park with a 2-1 victory to dent Derby's hopes of Championship survival. Goals in the first half from Jed Wallace and Tyler Burey gave Millwall control and although Jake Cooper put through his own net late on, they saw the game out to complete a fifth victory in the last seven visits to Derby.
Cameron Toner was handed a 10-year football banning order. A Leicester City fan has been sentenced to four months in youth custody after he jumped the advertising boards and “swung punches” at three celebrating Nottingham Forest players. Apprentice carpenter Cameron Toner admitted three charges of assault by beating...
If a mini mid-winter revival under Dean Smith offered Norwich City faint hope, this defeat saw them revert to type. On this evidence, the remainder of the season promises to be a slog and it would have been a travesty had Southampton only came away with a slender victory. Just as it seemed Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side would have to settle for what would have been tantamount to a one-nil battering, the midfielder Oriol Romeu smacked in a wonderful effort from the edge of the box with a couple of minutes to spare, building on Che Adams’s first-half strike. Southampton, who have lost just once at home all season, are keeping good company in the top half.
Manchester City and Liverpool will go head-to-head in a crunch title clash on Sunday 10 April after the Premier League announced its next set of televised fixtures. Liverpool can move within three points of champions City with a victory over Leeds United at Anfield tonight, with Jurgen Klopp's men hunting down their rivals who had held a seemingly unassailable lead.
Bradford City have appointed Mark Hughes as their new manager until 2024.Hughes, who has managed Manchester City, Stoke and Southampton with distinction in the Premier League, has been in the wilderness since leaving Saints in 2018.The former Wales manager, 58, returns to the dugout at Valley Parade following Derek Adams’ sacking and inherits a side sitting 15th in League Two with 13 games left this season.He will take training for the first time on Friday and be in charge of the game with Mansfield on Saturday.He told the club’s official website: “I am really pleased to be here and am...
Leyton Orient have sacked boss Kenny Jackett after Tuesday's 2-0 loss against Bristol Rovers. Defeat by Joey Barton's side was the fourth loss in a row and leaves them five points above the relegation zone. They were seventh in League Two in early December after a 4-1 win over Swindon,...
Shrewsbury Town have been boosted by the news Shaun Whalley is nearing a return following a long-term period on the sidelines. The fans’ favourite has been out since he picked up a serious thigh injury in training in mid-November. Whalley, 34, was in good form at the time and...
Newcastle United legend Shaka Hislop is to be awarded the freedom of the city. The 53-year-old is getting the accolade for his key role in setting up anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card in 1996 while playing for Kevin Keegan. Newcastle City Council is expected to approve the move...
Walsall have signed former Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin on a deal until the end of the season. The 33-year-old left the Championship club last October, having not played for them for 12 months. He was training with Wrexham earlier this month, but has been brought to the Banks's Stadium...
Harvey Barnes struck early on before James Maddison added a second-half brace as Leicester eased into the Europa Conference League last 16 with a 7-2 aggregate win over Randers. Leicester’s 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium a week ago meant their Danish opponents were second favourites to advance and...
Former Wales and Manchester City boss Mark Hughes says his appointment as manager of League Two Bradford City is an "opportunity for him to develop". The 58-year-old joins on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Bantams. Hughes has been out of management since December 2018 when he was sacked by Premier...
Tries: Farrell 2, Bibby, Bateman Goals: Hardaker 3. Wigan maintained their perfect start to the Super League season with a third straight victory, beating Huddersfield, whose own 100% run ended. The hosts took control of the first period with a Liam Farrell brace and Jake Bibby's score, with Chris McQueen...
Crystal Palace vs Burnley is an intriguing clash in south London on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams are buoyed by midweek wins. Patrick Vieira was a relieved man after Palace won 4-1 at Watford in midweek as that was the Eagles’ first win of 2022 and they are now battling for a top 10 finish. After a good run in the fall of 2021, Palace had fallen off in recent months. However, they did lose Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate to the Africa Cup of Nations. All three are back and Zaha scored two beauties late on to seal the win at Watford. He holds the key to Palace pushing for a top 10 finish.
Northampton Town have taken up an option to extend the contract of left-back Ali Koiki. The 22-year-old joined the Cobblers on an initial one-year deal last summer, having been released by Bristol Rovers. He has made 37 appearances this season and will now remain at Sixfields for the 2022-23 campaign.
Ipswich failed to capitalise on their superiority as they drew 0-0 with Cheltenham. The depleted visitors, who were without four regular first-team players, kept the hosts at bay to earn a valuable away point. The result dented Ipswich's hopes of moving closer to the play-off places but kept their unbeaten...
Newcastle United travel to the capital for a Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday afternoon. The reverse fixture in November marked Eddie Howe's first game as Newcastle manager - though one conducted from his hotel room after testing positive for COVID-19. Winless and level on points with rock-bottom Norwich...
Luton Town have signed former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass on a deal to the end of the season. The 34-year-old was a free agent, having left West Bromwich Albion at the beginning of the month. He has played more than 570 games during his career, but only made four starts...
The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
