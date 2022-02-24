ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Peterborough turn to Grant McCann for a second time

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant McCann has returned to Peterborough for a second...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Derby County 1-2 Millwall: Lions continue charge as Rams suffer survival blow

Millwall maintained their impressive record at Pride Park with a 2-1 victory to dent Derby's hopes of Championship survival. Goals in the first half from Jed Wallace and Tyler Burey gave Millwall control and although Jake Cooper put through his own net late on, they saw the game out to complete a fifth victory in the last seven visits to Derby.
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Leicester fan sentenced after swinging punches at Nottingham Forest players

Cameron Toner was handed a 10-year football banning order. A Leicester City fan has been sentenced to four months in youth custody after he jumped the advertising boards and “swung punches” at three celebrating Nottingham Forest players. Apprentice carpenter Cameron Toner admitted three charges of assault by beating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Romeu screamer puts seal on Southampton’s defeat of Norwich

If a mini mid-winter revival under Dean Smith offered Norwich City faint hope, this defeat saw them revert to type. On this evidence, the remainder of the season promises to be a slog and it would have been a travesty had Southampton only came away with a slender victory. Just as it seemed Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side would have to settle for what would have been tantamount to a one-nil battering, the midfielder Oriol Romeu smacked in a wonderful effort from the edge of the box with a couple of minutes to spare, building on Che Adams’s first-half strike. Southampton, who have lost just once at home all season, are keeping good company in the top half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Ferguson
Person
Grant Mccann
Daily Mail

Premier League release list of televised fixtures for April, with Manchester City and Liverpool set to meet on Sunday 10th in crucial title clash

Manchester City and Liverpool will go head-to-head in a crunch title clash on Sunday 10 April after the Premier League announced its next set of televised fixtures. Liverpool can move within three points of champions City with a victory over Leeds United at Anfield tonight, with Jurgen Klopp's men hunting down their rivals who had held a seemingly unassailable lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mark Hughes returns to management with League Two Bradford after three-year break

Bradford City have appointed Mark Hughes as their new manager until 2024.Hughes, who has managed Manchester City, Stoke and Southampton with distinction in the Premier League, has been in the wilderness since leaving Saints in 2018.The former Wales manager, 58, returns to the dugout at Valley Parade following Derek Adams’ sacking and inherits a side sitting 15th in League Two with 13 games left this season.He will take training for the first time on Friday and be in charge of the game with Mansfield on Saturday.He told the club’s official website: “I am really pleased to be here and am...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Kenny Jackett: Leyton Orient sack boss after defeat by Bristol Rovers

Leyton Orient have sacked boss Kenny Jackett after Tuesday's 2-0 loss against Bristol Rovers. Defeat by Joey Barton's side was the fourth loss in a row and leaves them five points above the relegation zone. They were seventh in League Two in early December after a 4-1 win over Swindon,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peterborough#Posh#Northern Irishman
Shropshire Star

Shaun Whalley set for Shrewsbury Town return after long-term absence

Shrewsbury Town have been boosted by the news Shaun Whalley is nearing a return following a long-term period on the sidelines. The fans’ favourite has been out since he picked up a serious thigh injury in training in mid-November. Whalley, 34, was in good form at the time and...
SOCCER
BBC

Newcastle goalkeeping legend Shaka Hislop gets freedom of city

Newcastle United legend Shaka Hislop is to be awarded the freedom of the city. The 53-year-old is getting the accolade for his key role in setting up anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card in 1996 while playing for Kevin Keegan. Newcastle City Council is expected to approve the move...
SOCCER
BBC

Lee Tomlin: Walsall sign former Cardiff City forward for rest of season

Walsall have signed former Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin on a deal until the end of the season. The 33-year-old left the Championship club last October, having not played for them for 12 months. He was training with Wrexham earlier this month, but has been brought to the Banks's Stadium...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Mark Hughes: Bradford City name former Wales boss as new manager

Former Wales and Manchester City boss Mark Hughes says his appointment as manager of League Two Bradford City is an "opportunity for him to develop". The 58-year-old joins on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Bantams. Hughes has been out of management since December 2018 when he was sacked by Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Burnley: How to watch, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace vs Burnley is an intriguing clash in south London on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams are buoyed by midweek wins. Patrick Vieira was a relieved man after Palace won 4-1 at Watford in midweek as that was the Eagles’ first win of 2022 and they are now battling for a top 10 finish. After a good run in the fall of 2021, Palace had fallen off in recent months. However, they did lose Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate to the Africa Cup of Nations. All three are back and Zaha scored two beauties late on to seal the win at Watford. He holds the key to Palace pushing for a top 10 finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ali Koiki: Northampton Town extend full-back's contract for next season

Northampton Town have taken up an option to extend the contract of left-back Ali Koiki. The 22-year-old joined the Cobblers on an initial one-year deal last summer, having been released by Bristol Rovers. He has made 37 appearances this season and will now remain at Sixfields for the 2022-23 campaign.
SOCCER
BBC

Ipswich Town 0-0 Cheltenham Town

Ipswich failed to capitalise on their superiority as they drew 0-0 with Cheltenham. The depleted visitors, who were without four regular first-team players, kept the hosts at bay to earn a valuable away point. The result dented Ipswich's hopes of moving closer to the play-off places but kept their unbeaten...
SOCCER
90min.com

Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

Newcastle United travel to the capital for a Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday afternoon. The reverse fixture in November marked Eddie Howe's first game as Newcastle manager - though one conducted from his hotel room after testing positive for COVID-19. Winless and level on points with rock-bottom Norwich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy