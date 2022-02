The list of 2022 James Beard Awards semi-finalists was released this week and includes 16 North Carolina restaurants, six of which are Triangle-based. Five Triangle chefs are contenders for Best Chef Southeast: Oscar Diaz (The Cortez, Raleigh), Sunny Gerhart (St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar, Raleigh), Cheetie Kumar (Garland, Raleigh), Ricky Moore (Saltbox Seafood Joint, Durham), and Aaron Vandemark (Panciuto, Hillsborough). Alley Twenty-Six also made the list in the Best Bar Program category. What a tremendous honor and how lucky we are to be in an area so rich in culinary talent. Check out the full list here.

CARY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO