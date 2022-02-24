ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Could Belfast City Be A Key Airport For The New Flybe?

By James Pearson
simpleflying.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Flybe will enter a different world from that experienced by the original carrier. Business travel, on which it often relied, remains far lower than usual, although it is recovering. And it seems that people are more willing than previously to travel further overland rather than flying. These factors will...

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The 'riches of Northern Ireland' on show in Dublin

An exhibition to "introduce and re-introduce Northern Ireland" has opened in the Republic of Ireland. Thirty-five handpicked items from the National Museums NI (NMNI) collection will be on display at the Little Museum of Dublin until 6 June. It includes a 1911 painting of Lord Carson and a Home Rule...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Falkirk cabbie drives passengers to Heathrow after flight is cancelled

John Murphy, of Elite Central Travel, was determined to make sure his passengers did not miss out on their Caribbean cruise. A minicab driver took his passengers more than 400 miles to Heathrow Airport to ensure they could still go on holiday after a connecting flight from Scotland was cancelled.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

The New Flybe Now Has 2 Planes: What Comes Next?

The back-from-the-dead UK regional airline Flybe has been touted to be coming back this year. But, as yet, there are no firm launch dates, no route announcements, and no executives willing to be interviewed. Nevertheless, things are starting to take shape, with records from ch-aviation showing the second Dash 8...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

London, Manchester and Birmingham ranked three most expensive cities in Europe for public transport

Englands three largest cities are also the three most expensive in Europe for public transport, a new study has found. London, Manchester and Birmingham occupied the three bottom spots in a ranking of 36 metropoles by affordability. Researchers looked at each city and compared the price of a monthly travel pass to the average household budget.London ranked bottom with its £167 zone 1-3 price cap taking up 9.6 per cent of average household budget. By contrast an equivalent pass in Copenhagen, the most proportionally affordable city, takes up just 1.3 per cent of a local resident’s household budget. A 30-day...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Airport#Cardiff City#Glasgow Airport#Birmingham City#Flybe#Cirium#Aer Lingus#Linkedin#Southampton
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Great Yarmouth: Cat rescued after it was marooned on river wall

A "complex rescue" has taken place to recover a male cat called Icicle that became marooned on a river wall. The soggy moggy was spotted by postman Alex Smith while walking his dog in Great Yarmouth at about 08:00 GMT. He alerted the RNLI and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service...
ANIMALS
BBC

Boy, 16, in hospital after stabbing near Birmingham city centre

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed during the early hours. The attack happened at about 05:30 GMT on Steelhouse Lane, close to Birmingham Children's Hospital, West Midlands Police said. The teenager was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which the force said are not thought...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
BBC

Emiliano Sala: Pilot was told to stop flying plane, inquest told

The owner of the plane which crashed killing footballer Emiliano Sala has told his inquest she banned the pilot from flying it six months previously. Fay Keely said she was "not confident" of David Ibbotson's abilities or his "care of" the plane. Mr Sala, 28, died when the Piper Malibu...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘Danger to life’ warnings in West Midlands after flooding

Residents in areas of England affected by flooding have been urged to remain vigilant as two severe “danger to life” warnings remained in place after heavy rainfall. They came as the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland which included predictions of heavy snow, gusty winds and the chance of the relatively rare phenomenon of thundersnow.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Trains cancelled and delayed after landslip adds to rail users' woes

The floods and heavy rainfall have caused further disruption to Shropshire's train services. Trains between Shrewsbury and Hereford were cancelled on Tuesday evening after a landslip at Marshbrook, near Craven Arms, which closed the line. Services were running again on Wednesday morning, but operator Transport for Wales (TfW) was warning...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

West Midlands earthquake of 2.8 magnitude rattles Walsall

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck the West Midlands late on Monday night, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said. According to the BGS, the quake hit the town of Walsall, near Birmingham, at a depth of seven kilometres (4.35 miles) at 10.59pm. The service said the effects of the quake were...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Transport for London scraps face mask rule

Public transport users in London will no longer be required to wear face masks from Thursday.Transport for London (TfL) announced that face coverings will stop being a condition of carriage following the “shift in the Government’s approach” towards living with coronavirus.It added that “decreasing infection rates in London” were also a factor in its decision.The Government scrapped the requirement for people in England to wear face coverings on public transport on January 27 but TfL kept the rule on its services.Despite face coverings being dropped as a condition of carriage, TfL said it “strongly encourages” passengers to continue to wear them to “keep each other as safe as possible”. Read More Ukraine news: Putin claims Russia ready for diplomacy in video messagePartygate: Questions asked to Boris Johnson by police revealed in leakHow flooded Ironbridge found itself on the climate crisis’s front line
TRAFFIC
BBC

Glasgow sisters to be evicted weeks after mother's death

Two sisters were told they would be evicted from the family home three weeks after their mother died. Brogan Webb said housing association Sanctuary Scotland told her she had no claim to the Glasgow property because she and her sister had moved into student accommodation. The 23-year-old said the firm...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Neighbours under threat after Channel 5 drops show

Neighbours has been dropped by Channel 5, putting the long-running Australian soap opera's future under threat. The UK network announced on Sunday it would stop showing the programme later this year, after airing it for more than a decade. Singer and former Neighbours star Jason Donovan said the soap "changed...
TV SERIES
simpleflying.com

What Were Concorde's Designated Diversion Airports?

Concorde is remembered for many things. It was, of course, an outstanding technical achievement that we are only getting back to now. One of its limitations, however, was its route network. Concorde only ever operated scheduled services to a handful of airports. Several other airports were designated as suitable for diversions and emergencies, though, some of which saw a few visits.
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Many rail lines still closed as Storm Eunice disruption continues

Many train services will remain unopened on Saturday morning and do not travel notices have been reissued for a number of services. Travel disruption caused by Storm Eunice will continue into Saturday as the clean-up begins from the deadly storm. Many train services will remain suspended on Saturday morning and...
TRAFFIC
BBC

St Patrick's Day festival returns to London after two-year hiatus

The St Patrick's Day festival will return to London's streets after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The celebrations over the weekend of 12 and 13 March will showcase Irish arts, performance, culture, food and dance. The iconic parade will include 11 key workers, who will be honoured for...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy