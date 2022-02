Audit committee oversight is an important job that just keeps getting more complex. Since the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) came into play in 2002, audit committees have evolved and adapted to fulfill their unique and expanding role. Audit committees are charged with helping oversee financial reporting, audit processes, internal controls, ethics and compliance programs, and external and internal audit. Increasingly, such duties also include oversight of key risks, including cybersecurity and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting. Audit committees are being challenged by increased complexity in their core responsibilities, as well as scope creep across other areas within their organizations.

