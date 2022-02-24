ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Insight Partners raises $20 billion for twelfth flagship fund

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Insight Partners said on Thursday it has raised $20 billion for its twelfth flagship fund as the New York-based private equity and venture capital firm looks to ramp up investments in technology and software companies. The sum is the firm’s largest fundraise to date and is...

