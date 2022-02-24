ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE NOW: The Tab’s Top 75 BNOCs 2022

By Zac Copeland-Greene, Hannah Huang, Editorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that nominations for BNOC are closed and term is descending into that post week 5 simultaneous chaos and boredom, we are delighted to declare that no matter how many essays or problem sheets lie in wait for you, there is at least one thing to look forward to: VOTING...

San Francisco Chronicle

How do we keep tabs on the S.F. school board after the recall? Let 16-year-olds vote

After months of reading about the San Francisco school board’s prioritization of personal political goals over the education of my younger neighbors, I couldn’t wait to turn in my ballot to recall board President Gabriela López, Commissioner Alison Collins and Commissioner Faauuga Moliga when it arrived in the mail. I, like so many other San Franciscans, wanted to send the board a message: You’ve caught my attention, and I’m going to hold you accountable.
UV Cavalier Daily

EDITORIAL: Always vote — but especially now

The elections for Student Council, the Honor Committee and the University Judiciary Committee are fast approaching — voting begins March 2 and ends March 4. These elections should remain salient in the minds of the student body. Voting every election cycle is crucial to the preservation of the University’s student self-governance. However, this voting period is especially important. This spring’s ballot addresses a multitude of pertinent issues. We applaud students for last year’s high voting turnout of 41.6 percent, which was a vast improvement from the 10.03 percent the previous year. Nevertheless, this number still only accounts for less than half of the student population. This year, we must dedicate ourselves to doing better. Students, ensure your voice is heard — vote.
