VOTE NOW: The Tab’s Top 75 BNOCs 2022

The elections for Student Council, the Honor Committee and the University Judiciary Committee are fast approaching — voting begins March 2 and ends March 4. These elections should remain salient in the minds of the student body. Voting every election cycle is crucial to the preservation of the University’s student self-governance. However, this voting period is especially important. This spring’s ballot addresses a multitude of pertinent issues. We applaud students for last year’s high voting turnout of 41.6 percent, which was a vast improvement from the 10.03 percent the previous year. Nevertheless, this number still only accounts for less than half of the student population. This year, we must dedicate ourselves to doing better. Students, ensure your voice is heard — vote.

