Oh yes, the Morgan Super 3 configurator is live

topgear.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThought you might be able to get some work done today? Morgan is here to ruin that optimism. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Morgan unveiled...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

CAR AND DRIVER

Morgan Super 3 Modernizes the Classic, Iconoclastic Three-Wheeler

The Morgan Super 3, the replacement for the iconic 3 Wheeler, switches to a Ford 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine. The new car also features Morgan's first monocoque structure. The Super 3 is on sale in the U.S. now, with first deliveries expected before the end of the year. While we loved...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Is The New Morgan Super 3 The Best Thing On 3 Wheels?

New Morgan Super 3 rides on an aluminum monocoque, no wood remaining. Power comes from an emissions-compliant 1.5-liter Ford three-cylinder. Look for them in U.S. showrooms by the end of the year. Are three wheels coming to the fore? The quirky niche seems to be getting popular. The back-from-the-dead and...
CARS
Road & Track

The Morgan Super 3 Is an All-New Trike That's Both Modern and Retro

Meet the Morgan Super 3, the modern successor to the defiantly vintage Morgan 3 Wheeler. The old car was something of a biplane, says Morgan, while the new one is living in the jet era. Replacing a car as, ahem, quirky as the 3 Wheeler is no mean feat. What...
CARS
