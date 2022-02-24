ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Daily Bible Thought

Ponca City News
 5 days ago

I have fought the good fight, have finished the...

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pantagraph

LETTER: Look to Bible for answers

The recent tensions around the world are definitely a reminder that globalization is exceeding rapidly. Just think out of the approximately 6,000 years ago that God created mankind, it’s only been 500 years since Magellan explored and found out that the world was round. The olden times mankind thought...
RELIGION
News-Herald.net

Bible study class also supports

The Ladies Bible Study class held Wednesdays in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village is more than a routine Bible class. The class is really a support group for women built around the Christian principles they study and practice, Associate Pastor Kem Lindsay said. Founded several...
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy