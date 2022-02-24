ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

Professional baseball's first Black player to be honored in Cooperstown National Baseball Hall of Fame

By Melissa Krull
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying baseball at a professional level is a challenge in itself. But John W. Jackson Jr. or “Bud” Fowler traveled, trained and played for teams during a time when he wasn’t always welcome. “He was often being forced out, whether it’s the opposition or even his...

spectrumlocalnews.com

