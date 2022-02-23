Ukraine invasion: UK PM Boris Johnson makes statement in full
Boris Johnson has said there will be a "massive package of economic sanctions" designed to "hobble" the Russian economy. Addressing the...www.bbc.com
Boris Johnson has said there will be a "massive package of economic sanctions" designed to "hobble" the Russian economy. Addressing the...www.bbc.com
you think they care? Joke Bidumb stops the US pipeline then signs off on putins pipeline...giving putin an extra $630 million in oil and natural resources
Comments / 3