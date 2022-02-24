ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westampton, NJ

3 Injured After Fire At Westampton, New Jersey Home

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIS1y_0eNlSLNs00

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Three people are injured after a Thursday morning fire at a Westampton home. The fire started around 5:31 a.m. in the 400 block of East Pennington Drive.

According to Burlington County fire, crews arrived and declared a two-alarm fire at 5:49 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, but emergency personnel transported two people to the local hospital. One person was flown for burns sustained during the fire.

All the firefighters are out of the home.

CBS Philly

Chester Double Shooting Sends 2 Men To Hospital: Police

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A double shooting in Chester on Sunday night has sent two men to the hospital, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of McDowell Avenue just before 7 p.m. Police say both men were shot in the leg. They were transported to local hospitals and are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Being Struck By 2 Vehicles In Philadelphia’s Lawndale Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was struck by two cars and killed in Philadelphia’s Lawndale section on Sunday morning, police say. The incident occurred on the 6800 block of Oxford Avenue just before 2 a.m. Police say a 2013 white Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Oxford Avenue when it struck a pedestrian. A person driving a 2019 Dodge Charger driving southbound on Oxford Avenue also struck the 20-year-old man. The driver of the Dodge Charger dialed 911. The operator of the Ford Taurus initially left the area, but returned a few hours later at the scene and spoke with officers, according to police. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m., police say. No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Accident, Shooting On South Street In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating an accident and shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 10th and South Streets. Investigators say a dark-colored Dodge Durango was reversing out of a spot into the running lane when it struck a vehicle. The passenger of the Durango then got out of the vehicle and shot at the 54-year-old driver.   The victim says he drove away but the vehicle followed him until he got to Market Street. The 54-year-old man drove himself to Jefferson Hospital and is now in stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officials Identify Both Victims In Fatal Bucks County Small Plane Crash

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County Coroner’s Office has identified both victims killed in the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Thursday evening in Perkasie. Alfred George Piranian, 74, from Chalfont, Pennsylvania, and Brian Filippini, 55, of Philadelphia both died in the crash. Piranian was a flight instructor. A local pilot, who used to fly with Piranian, called him a “hero” for missing the houses, adding he will be missed. “He loved what he was doing,” Bryan Fenoff said. “He fought right to the end. I had the pleasure of flying with him on some flights when I first started, he was just an amazing instructor.” Officials say they’ve notified their next of kin. The incident remains under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and the Hilltown Township Police Department. A preliminary report is expected within the next two weeks.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Westampton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Westampton, NJ
Accidents
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Westampton, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Accidents
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Dies Due To Injuries After Violent Car Crash In Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man died on Saturday night due to injuries he suffered during a violent car crash in Philadelphia’s Bustleton section earlier in February, police say. Police identified the victim as Matthew Coll of Philadelphia. Coll was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m., police say. The incident occurred on Feb. 12 around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Verree Road, according to police. Police say the 19-year-old driver of a 2008 Nissan was traveling northbound on Verree Road when it slammed into a 2002 Dodge going southbound, which was trying to turn onto Bloomfield Avenue. Coll was a passenger...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Clifton Heights Police Searching For Amazon Delivery Driver Who Shot Man After Minor Car Accident

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — An Amazon delivery driver is wanted in connection to a shooting in Clifton Heights. Police say Anthony Jones, of Philadelphia, is facing attempted homicide and related charges. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue. (Credit: Clifton Heights Police Department) Police say a 58-year-old man was found on the sidewalk of North Oak Avenue with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim told police that he was shot by an Amazon delivery driver after a minor car accident. The man was rushed to the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania, where he was admitted into surgery in critical condition, according to police. At last check, police say the victim remains critically wounded. The alleged shooter has been identified as Jones. Jones is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges.
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Philadelphia’s Fairhill Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Monday at American Street and Lehigh Avenue in Fairhill. Officers say the 24-year-old victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Winslow Township Mayor Barry Wright Dies, Officials Say

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey community is mourning the loss of their mayor. Officials announced on Sunday night that longtime Winslow Township Mayor Barry Wright died. Wright was 69 years old. He served in the police department for 27 years before becoming a committee member and then mayor. The cause for his death is unknown at this time. Below, is a statement from Camden County Commissioner Louis Cappelli Jr. and Jeffrey Nash about Wright: “The Camden County community has been crushed with the passing of Winslow Township Mayor Barry Wright today. As a Board, we are shocked to lose someone that dedicated...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Double Shooting In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section on Sunday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on Higbee Street near Castor Avenue.  A gunman shot a 45-year-old man in his left forearm. He also suffered a graze wound to his head. The second victim was a 49-year-old man. He was grazed by a bullet in his left hand. They are both in stable condition at the hospital. Police are searching for the gunman and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bullet Strikes Window At Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Internal Affairs Headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia. One of the bullets came through a cafeteria window. The shooting happened on Dungan Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday. Police say someone shot at a woman and a bullet went through the window and hit a wall. Investigators say luckily nobody was hurt. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Killed In Fiery Small Plane Crash In Residential Neighborhood In Perkasie

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a deadly small plane crash in Bucks County Thursday evening. The plane went down at Victoria and Brittany Lanes in Perkasie. Two people on board the plane at the time were killed. People CBS3 spoke with say it’s a miracle no residents or homes were seriously damaged. “Right smack above my head and the thing that came to my mind is he’s going to land on my house,” Catherine Lapat said. Police confirm 2 people were killed when this plane crashed in Hillstown Twp, Bucks County. Both people were onboard and no pedestrians were hit. Tonight, people...
PERKASIE, PA
CBS Philly

Family, Friends Of Missing 20-Year-Old Naasire Johnson Searching For Answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends and family of a missing Philadelphia man are searching for answers Saturday night. They gathered together in Spring Garden, hoping to spread the word about 20-year-old Naasire Johnson. The young man’s grandmother told Eyewitness News she reported him missing last week. Johnson’s loved ones begged for him to come home. “Naasire, all I want you to do is just come home,” Cynthia Johnson said. “Come back home. Please, just come back, please. Wherever you are, just come back. Just give some relief, some comfort. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. Please, just, please come home. Please.” Johnson’s grandmother says police took her grandson’s toothbrush and comb to see if the DNA matches that of a body found along Kelly Drive last week. Philadelphia police were not able to comment at this time. If you know anything about Johnson’s case, call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Suspect Stabbed Person, Intentionally Ran Over Another At Edgewater Park Wawa: Police

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) — Edgewater Park Township Police are searching for this man. They say he stabbed someone outside a Wawa during a fight and intentionally ran over a second person with his car. It happened on Route 130 early Sunday morning. Police say the suspect was driving a Buick Regal with a Pennsylvania license plate. There is no word on the condition of the victims. Call police if you recognize the suspect.
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
CBS Philly

Missing Mother, Son Found Safe, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a mother and son have been found after being missing since Tuesday. Twenty-five-year-old Saphia Speller and 3-year-old Hassan Matthews are home and are OK on Thursday.  The police did not say how they were located. Before arriving home, they were last seen in the city’s Kensington section.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jury Selected In Trial Of Former Amtrak Engineer In Deadly 2015 Train Derailment In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The engineer in the deadly 2015 Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia is on trial facing criminal charges. Amtrak accepted responsibility for the tragedy and paid $265 million to settle claims by the victims and their families. Now prosecutors are going after the man who was operating the train, who faces more than a lifetime in prison if convicted. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Bostian had nothing to say as he walked out of the courthouse Thursday afternoon with his family by his side. The court selected a 12-member jury to decide his fate. The former Amtrak engineer is charged with eight counts of involuntary...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Release New Surveillance Video Of West Philadelphia Shooting From October 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in a shooting that injured a man last October. The shooting happened near 59th and Filbert Streets in West Philadelphia. On Oct. 8, 2021, around 1:30 a.m., the department said the victim was in a car when the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, rode up and shot him. The man was shot in the face but survived. Anyone with information should call Philadelphia police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed Inside Car In Strawberry Mansion Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Strawberry Mansion, and Philadelphia police are hoping surveillance video can help them identify the suspect. This happened at North 31st and West Arizona Streets. Investigators said that around 10:30 p.m., the suspect shot both men, who were inside a car, in the head. The car then crashed into a parked van. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities later identified them as 20-year-old Juan Carlos Sanchez and Iyad Muhamm For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects Abduct Woman From Logan Store At Gunpoint, Force Her To Withdraw Money From Rivers Casino: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two men after they reportedly shot at two people, abducted a woman from a Logan store, and forced that woman to try and withdraw money from a casino. This happened Wednesday night, starting at a store in the 4900 block of North Broad Street. According to the department, a 21-year-old man and a woman, 24, were inside the store near Rockland Street. When the man left the store, one of the suspects approached him and pulled a gun. That suspect took his car keys. The second suspect went inside the store and forced the woman to take cash from an ATM, threatening her with a gun. A suspect fired three shots at the male victim, who was uninjured. The suspects then grabbed the woman and took off in an unknown vehicle. The department said officers learned the woman was trying to withdraw $3,000 from Rivers Casino on North Delaware Avenue. When police arrived, a suspect and the victim got out of a Honda and went inside the casino. The other suspect tried to ditch the gun. Both suspects ran when casino security tried to intervene. Anyone with information should contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

14-Year-Old Stabbed In Belmont, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A stabbing in the city’s Belmont section sent a teenager to the hospital overnight, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the 4000 block of Cambridge Street around 12:55 a.m. Thursday. According to the department, the 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach by someone he knew. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 48-Year-Old Man Found Shot To Death Inside Overbrook Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was found shot to death inside of a home in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. The victim is believed to be a security guard. Officers were called to the 900 block of North 68th Street at 7:40 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. Police found a 48-year-old man in a first-floor living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was dressed in a security guard uniform when he was found, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:56 p.m. No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

