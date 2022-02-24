3 Injured After Fire At Westampton, New Jersey Home

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Three people are injured after a Thursday morning fire at a Westampton home. The fire started around 5:31 a.m. in the 400 block of East Pennington Drive.

According to Burlington County fire, crews arrived and declared a two-alarm fire at 5:49 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, but emergency personnel transported two people to the local hospital. One person was flown for burns sustained during the fire.

All the firefighters are out of the home.