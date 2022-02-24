ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

IN THE KEY OF LIGHTNIN’ HOPKINS: THE MAN & HIS MUSIC

By John Kruth
pleasekillme.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas bluesman Lightnin’ Hopkins (1912-1982) played, sang and lived by his own rules. When a sideman once asked him what key they were playing in, he proclaimed,...

pleasekillme.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Just Make Songs’: The Low-Key House-Music Genius of Fennec

After working for several years as an employment lawyer in Indianapolis, the artist known as Fennec decided to apply to graduate school. “I loved learning and reading about law, politics, and economics, but was kind of checked out and unfocused when I originally went to college,” he says on a call earlier this month. Grad school seemed like a way to find what he describes as a “second wind,” and he landed a spot at the University of Texas, Austin, studying public policy. In 2021, he moved there with his girlfriend, settling outside Indiana for the first time after 31 years in the state.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Santafe New Mexican.com

The man who was American music

Known as “The Man in Black” for his penchant for sporting an all-black wardrobe on stage, American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor Johnny Cash (1932-2003) was a cultural icon. He was born to a family of cotton farmers in Kingsland, Arkansas. His mother and a childhood friend taught...
MUSIC
Frederick News-Post

Walkersville man finds his country music groove 'Better Late Than Never'

Mike Kuster couldn’t be there physically to support his wife while she worked as a nurse during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he made music about it. Now, nearly two years later, he released his debut studio country music album, “Better Late Than Never.” One of the songs on the album, “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket,” was recently named the 2021 Country Song of the Year by the Independent Music Network. Winners are chosen by fan votes, a radio poll and IMN editors.
WALKERSVILLE, MD
PBS NewsHour

Blues musician Keb’ Mo’ on his musical journey

Tom Casciato is an Emmy award-winning director, writer, producer and television executive who has created critically acclaimed nonfiction projects that have appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He recently directed and produced two stories within episodes of the second season of the Emmy Award-winning climate-change series, "Years Of Living Dangerously." His 2013 film with Kathleen Hughes and Bill Moyers for Frontline series, "Two American Families," was called by Salon “... one of the best and most heartbreaking documentaries” of the year. Tom previously worked at WNET from 2006 until 2012, serving variously as director of News & Current Affairs and executive producer of two PBS series, "Wide Angle" and "Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Showbiz411

Happy Birthday Maceo Parker, Key to James Brown’s Music. Most Brilliant Sax Man Alive

Happy Birthday to Maceo Parker, who turned 79 years young today. Maceo, his name is known because James Brown shouts out so often on his dozens of hit records. Mr. Brown’s music (we were always asked to call him Mr. Brown) depended so much on Maceo blowing his sax or other horns that were available. The more I listen to James Brown over the years (and thanks to Sirius Soul Town for programming so much of it), the more I am in awe of the intricacies of the records And it’s Maceo who always sounds fresh and inspired, never old, always original. God bless.
MUSIC
Macomb Daily

Gregory Porter leans into his music for healing, hope

Being able to be back singing on stage has meant more than just “getting into the swing of it again” for Gregory Porter. “It’s been very emotional,” the Grammy Award-winning jazz and soul singer says by phone from his home in Bakersfield, Calif., where he resides with his wife Victoria and their sons, aged eight and six months. “It’s a renewal of a whole bunch of things, not just communicating with the audience again. I’m quite an emotional singer — emotional person, period — and now it’s about, ‘What is it you can say that means something more now than it did before all this stuff went down, before people died, before isolation, separation, that kind of thing?’
DETROIT, MI
FOX8 News

‘It’s an escape’: Asheboro man finds meaning in music

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At the age of six, Noah Seabolt started teaching himself how to make music. “I had a little SpongeBob CD player with SpongeBob headphones,” recalled Seabolt, who got the music bug watching his older brother take lessons. “I remember walking around the store waiting for him to get done with his […]
ASHEBORO, NC
The New Yorker

“The Music Man” Is a Nostalgia Machine

Walking into the Winter Garden Theatre, where “The Music Man” has just opened, is like wandering through the perfume counters at Bloomingdale’s: prepare to be spritzed with nostalgia from all sides. There’s the red-white-and-blue Playbill, for a start, and, in place of a curtain, a russet barn façade that parts to reveal backdrops painted in the style of Grant Wood’s Midwestern fantasias—all flat, rolling green hills and overgrown-broccoli trees. (The set was designed, along with the costumes, by Santo Loquasto.) Meredith Willson’s show, which premièred in 1957, takes place in 1912 in a small town in Iowa, an era and a home state that Willson and Wood shared. This new production, directed by Jerry Zaks, works hard to convince us that we, too, have been transported back to our Before Times, when nobody feared contagion, and crowds could flock to Broadway expecting to be pleased. Don’t worry, the show strains to assure us. This sunny American classic has not been “reconsidered.” No bloody heart beats beneath these floorboards. Just look at the names on the marquee: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, stars synonymous with song-and-dance delight. You are being asked to pay top dollar—up to seven hundred of them, for an orchestra seat—not to be discomfited and provoked but, rather, to be enchanted, elated, and sent home satisfied.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Man His Music#British
ComicBook

John Carpenter Reveals His Dream Musical Collaboration

Throughout his career, John Carpenter has been able to show off a number of creative skills he has, from directing to writing to producing, as well as getting to show off his musical abilities by crafting the scores for a majority of his projects. In recent years, Carpenter has even put most of his filmmaking projects on hold to instead focus on his musical endeavors, which includes three albums of original songs and collaborating with other musicians on remixes and rearrangements. If there's one musical act that Carpenter himself would like to collaborate with, he recently revealed that working with ZZ Top would be a dream come true.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy