Marathon Oil, Continental Resources, Devon Energy rise as crude tops $100

By Yoel Minkoff
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor now, the western reaction to the unfolding situation in Ukraine will likely be limited to economic sanctions. U.S. and European diplomats have been working for weeks on a coordinated sanctions package that is set to be rolled out in the coming days, though initial measures will be announced today as...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MarketWatch

EIA data show an increase in weekly U.S. crude supplies amid rising oil prices

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 18. On average, analysts had forecast a decline of 300,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 6 million-barrel increase, according to sources. Weekly inventory data were released a day later than usual due to Monday's Presidents' Day holiday. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 600,000 barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply declines of 1.1 million barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub fell by 2 million barrels for the week. April West Texas Intermediate crude was up $5.26, or 5.7%, at $97.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $97.14 before the supply data, finding support as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global supplies of oil.
Seekingalpha.com

Chevron weighs sale of Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets - Reuters

Chevron (CVX -1.2%) is seeking to sell stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, potentially raising as much as $1B, Reuters reports. Chevron reportedly owns a 38% stake in the Aseng oil field and the Yolanda natural gas field, both in Equatorial Guinea's Block 1, as well as a 45% interest in the Alen gas and condensate field in Block O; the company also is the operator in each of the three fields.
Seekingalpha.com

Renewable Energy jumps after report of Chevron close to $3B acquisition

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) soared 35% in after hours trading after a report that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in advanced discussions to acquire the biodiesel maker for about $3B. Chevron (CVX) is talking about paying $61.50/share for Renewable Energy, according to a Bloomberg report. No final agreement has been reached...
Person
Joe Kaeser
Reuters

Continental Resources stock drops on expected higher 2022 spending

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares of shale oil producer Continental Resources (CLR.N) fell as much as 8% on Tuesday after the company gave a 2022 outlook that included higher-than-expected spending and lower-than-expected oil and gas volumes. Shares were off around 7% at $53.26 in afternoon trading. The declineexceeded the roughly...
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
Reuters

Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
Seekingalpha.com

Continental Resources: Amazing Results And Forward Growth Potential

Continental Resources reported record financial performance in terms of pretty much any relevant metric. On Monday, February 14, 2022, shale-focused independent exploration and production company Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. The news reports surrounding this release were generally very positive for a good reason. These were without a doubt the best results that Continental Resources has ever had, with strong energy prices driving most measures of financial performance to record levels. This may be just the first of many impressive reports as the company has begun to take some steps to deliver an even stronger performance in the coming quarter. It is also quite nice to see that the company continues to use its powerful free cash flow to reward its shareholders as it added an additional $500 million to its share repurchase program. Overall, stockholders should be very pleased here and there is certainly a great deal to like in these results.
Axios

China lays out 5-point position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday stressed that Beijing believes the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries" should be respected — a principle that "applies equally to Ukraine." Why it matters: Reiterating that Russia's "legitimate security demands" on NATO expansion "should be taken seriously and properly addressed," the statement...
Motley Fool

Why Continental Resources Stock Is Tumbling Today

Continental Resources reported a strong end to 2021. That has the company optimistic about what lies ahead in 2022 and beyond. Investors don't share that same optimism. Shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had slumped more than 10% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The primary issue weighing on the oil company's stock was its outlook for 2022 and beyond, especially in light of falling oil prices today as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine appear to be easing.
