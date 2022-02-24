Marathon Oil, Continental Resources, Devon Energy rise as crude tops $100

Continental Resources reported record financial performance in terms of pretty much any relevant metric. On Monday, February 14, 2022, shale-focused independent exploration and production company Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. The news reports surrounding this release were generally very positive for a good reason. These were without a doubt the best results that Continental Resources has ever had, with strong energy prices driving most measures of financial performance to record levels. This may be just the first of many impressive reports as the company has begun to take some steps to deliver an even stronger performance in the coming quarter. It is also quite nice to see that the company continues to use its powerful free cash flow to reward its shareholders as it added an additional $500 million to its share repurchase program. Overall, stockholders should be very pleased here and there is certainly a great deal to like in these results.

