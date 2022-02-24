Woman Killed In Traffic Accident

President Joe Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation. Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC's federal appellate court and had been considered the...
U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce...
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian and Ukrainian forces fought on Thursday for control of Chernobyl, the still radioactive site of the world's worst nuclear accident and a factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not...
ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 24 (Reuters) - Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee. The jury also found that the...
Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
The man who went viral for taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to more than two months behind bars. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton sentenced Adam Johnson to 75 days in prison followed by one year supervised release.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered international efforts to make Moscow stop. With reports of hundreds of casualties...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
Two days in, the Russian offensive appeared to be stymied by stiffer-than-expected resistance from highly motivated Ukrainian armed forces. Despite an overwhelming advantage in manpower and equipment, the Russian advance lost some of its momentum Friday and the quick victory Russian President Vladimir Putin was counting on is no longer assured, a senior United States defense official told NBC News.
