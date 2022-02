Competitive platforming dodgeball game Knockout City is turning free-to-play a year after its original launch. Available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch, Knockout City launched last year under EA‘s publishing, and is now on its fifth and final season for the year. As the game’s first year comes to an end, developer Velan Studios is hoping to make a few changes, including taking back publishing duties from EA itself and making the game completely free to play. While there’s no precise date as to when the game will transition into its second year, the company says the shift will take place this spring, so those looking to try out the title will be able to do so completely free of charge once season six begins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO