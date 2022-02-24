ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

2/24/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

kalb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler is tracking additional off and on rain showers and sprinkles through Sunday morning. Details here!....

www.kalb.com

WLFI.com

February 17, 5 PM Winter Weather Forecast Update

Sleet & freezing rain will transition to all snow for the entire viewing area. Some of the sleet and freezing rain may try to mix with the snow at times in our southeastern & eastern areas this evening before it is 100% all snow area-wide. Brief slot of dry air...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM

Snow squall likely in the Twin Tiers Saturday morning

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 PM for the Southern Tier and 7 PM for the Northern tier. Wind speeds from the southwest reach as high as 20 MPH today due to a strong Alberta Clipper staying just to the north of the Twin Tiers. Gusts greater than 40 MPH are likely. A chance for lake-effect snow showers this morning and afternoon due to a fast moving cold front. The fast winds and snow mean a snow squall is possible late in the morning, with snow showers lasting only about 30 minutes, snowfall only reaching below a half an inch, and blowing snow greatly reducing visibilities. Highs today reach the upper 20’s, but temperatures decrease throughout the day after the cold front moves out of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Powerful Storm Nears In Northeast

Get your candles out and park away from the trees — another powerful storm bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and downpours is heading toward the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say. Breezy gusts will be increase during the day on Thursday leading up to the strongest...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Lingering showers, snow and cold temps

Look for stormy weather to move out of the region as the Southland remains under extremely cold conditions Wednesday. Rain and snow will linger during the morning hours but are likely to dissipate by the afternoon. It will be so cold that a frost advisory and freeze watch are in place for several areas through […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wintry mix to bring messy conditions overnight

Winter temperatures and a mix of ice and snow are expected overnight into Friday. Snow will transition to a wintry mix before switching to rain by morning along the shoreline. It will stay a wintry mix inland before it all ends around 12 p.m. Friday. The weekend looks fair and...
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Overnight

Drive with extreme caution overnight. The last of the showers will slide through leaving drier and colder weather for Friday. That said, streams, creeks, and rivers will remain swollen, if not above flood stage. Many will continue to rise through morning. Remember, if you encounter a road covered in water, turn around and go the other way.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Warmer Saturday. Big Drop in Temps Ahead

Plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in low 70s. Some clouds and bit cooler Sunday. Temperatures tumble Monday and Tuesday as a Low from the north drops in. Sierra snow will also pick up into Tuesday. Light accumulations and travel impacts possible.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Cold front brings an end to the warmth and some late-weekend snow

One more mild afternoon Saturday (50s) This was one of the warmest days since our 70s we had on January 1st. Skies remain partly cloudy with mild air lingering overnight as lows slip to the 40s. THIS WEEKEND. A cold front will slowly drift and stall over our area Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT

