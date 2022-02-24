ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine crisis: commodities prices surge as stock markets slump

By Phillip Inman, Rob Davies and Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLjd0_0eNlKBGw00
The Ukrainian gas station at Volovets in western Ukraine in 2015. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/AP

Global markets were thrown into turmoil on Thursday as the outbreak of war on European soil sent prices of commodities from oil and gas to wheat surging, while stock market plunged.

The ramifications of a potentially prolonged conflict involving Europe’s primary supplier of gas sent a chill through markets, affecting prices across a broad spectrum of asset classes and investments.

Oil

Brent crude hit $105 a barrel for the first time since August 2014, following a rise of more than 8% on international energy markets. The increase signalled a further rise on garage forecourts to record-breaking retail price for unleaded petrol of more than 155p a litre.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer and sells most of its crude to European refineries. It is also the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe , providing about two-fifths of its supply.

Oil prices have surged more than $20 a barrel since the start of 2022 as the Ukraine crisis went unresolved, with fears that the US and Europe would impose sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, disrupting supplies, should the situation escalate.

Gas

The price of British gas for next-day delivery jumped 53% to 326p per therm as the invasion stoked fears of a disruption to global energy supplies. Dutch futures, a closely watched measure for European prices, were up 57% on contracts for delivery in March.

Analysts at Investec think the renewed surge in gas price could force the energy regulator Ofgem to increase the household bills price cap to £3,000 in October. The 54% increase to nearly £2,000 announced earlier this month has already caused significant political fallout and sparked warnings of families having to choose between food and heating.

Gold

Typically seen as a safe haven in times of crisis, gold moved through $1,950 (£1,460) per ounce at one point before settling back, reaching levels not far away from its 2020 all-time high of $2,067.

Russia and Ukraine are also large producers of important industrial metals such as palladium, nickel and aluminium, which analysts said could be in short supply over the coming months unless the war ends quickly. Russia produces 6% of the world’s aluminium and 7% of its mined nickel. Aluminium rose more than 5% to hit a record high of $3,466 a tonne in London. Nickel hit its highest level since May 2011 at $25,240 at one stage. Palladium, used in catalytic converters for cars, was trading more than 5% higher on Thursday afternoon, after touching $2,695.57 an ounce in the morning, up 7% to the highest level since August.

Wheat

Between them, Russia and Ukraine export a quarter of the world’s wheat, with Ukraine in particular known as the “breadbasket of Europe”. Short-term European wheat prices neared record highs on Thursday afternoon. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn and barley, as well as a key source of cooking oils.

Stock markets

There was a broad sell-off of shares across Europe, and banks with big operations in Russia were especially hard hit, such as Austria’s Raiffeisenbank, Italy’s Unicredit and France’s Société Générale, following moves by governments across the continent and in the UK to impose sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy Russian individuals.

The FTSE 100 index in London tumbled 291 points, or 3.8%, to 7,207, while the Dax in Frankfurt lost nearly 4%, the Cac in Paris dropped 3.8% and the Italian borsa in Milan closed 4.1% lower. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq pared earlier losses and was flat in the afternoon while the S&P 500 was down 0.9% and the Dow Jones slid 2%.

Russian stocks plummeted as much as 50% when trading resumed on the Moscow stock exchange on Thursday morning following a temporary suspension. The dollar-denominated RTS index tanked 49.93% in early trading, and later traded 39% lower. The rouble-denominated Moex index fell 45% to 1,690.13, and was later down 33%.

Thirty-one Russian companies are traded on the London Stock Exchange. State-owned banks Sberbank and VTB, along with state-backed oil and gas producers Gazprom and Rosneft have secondary listings in the UK while their primary listings remain in Moscow.

A freeze on Russian bank assets in the UK nnounced by Boris Johnson sent shares in Sberbank plunging 74% while VTB held its value following a 30% drop since January. Gazprom, the mainly state-owned Russian energy company that trades some of its shares in London, was down 30%. Rosneft, the oil major which is 20%-owned by BP, dropped 50% and Lukoil fell 43%. The Anglo-Russian miner Polymetal was the top faller on the FTSE 100, down 38%, with the Russian mining group Evraz in second place, down 30%.

Economic Impact

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

A prolonged war could pile pressure on economies including the UK, with the cost-of-living crisis a particular concern.

Inflation is already at a 30-year high of 5.5% but with oil, gas and food ingredients all rising on the back of the Ukraine conflict, economic analysts are warning it could go still higher, while growth could be affected too.

Tatiana Orlova, an economist at Oxford Economics, said: “We will incorporate higher European gas, oil and food prices over the medium term in our baseline, as well as more financial market disruption and tougher EU and US sanctions on Russia. The impact of these changes on our forecast for the global economy is significant, cutting 0.2 percentage points from GDP growth in 2022 and 0.1ppts in 2023.”


Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Prices#Ukraine#Stock#Ukrainian#European#British#Dutch#Investec
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

162K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy