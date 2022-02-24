Gang of Youths brings “relentless” and “infectious” energy into new album, ﻿’angel in realtime.”

Gang of Youths’ best songs are odes to life itself: its irrepressibility, its weird flaws and unpredictable contours. Formed in Sydney and now based in London, the five-piece rock band broke out in Australia with “Magnolia,” an unlikely rabble-rouser about the night frontman Dave Le’aupepe survived a suicide attempt. Their second album, 2017’s Go Farther in Lightness, landed somewhere between Japandroids-style festival punk and the National-adjacent indie rock, chronicling both Le’aupepe’s persistent self-laceration and his dogged attempts to find hope. Even the titles of its most resonant songs—“Do Not Let Your Spirit Wane” and “Say Yes to Life”—served as affirmations in themselves. And whenever Le’aupepe’s whole “secular preacher” thing threatened to get a little too Bono, he slipped in a pearler of a gag, like the punchline at the crescendo of the earnest, effusive “Let Me Down Easy”: “If it’s late, you’re drunk, and you want a reason/Some reason to live/I always say just put on some Whitesnake.”

