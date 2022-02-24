ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang of Youths brings “relentless” and “infectious” energy into new album, ﻿’angel in realtime.”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListening to the new Gang of Youths album angel in realtime. often feels like being surrounded by a gang of sounds. The Australian band’s third studio effort, due out Friday, is full of different noises and instruments that seemingly fly into your ears from every direction. One might imagine that recording...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Telegraph

Gang of Youths on the deep family secret that inspired their new album

While he was alive, Teleso ‘Tattersall’ Le’aupepe was a big fan of Gang Of Youths. As father to their singer and guitarist David, the New Zealander had watched the band grow into one of Australia's biggest rock bands – comparable to an Antipodean Kings Of Leon – whose flamboyant sound and hauntingly honest lyrics had prompted Dave Grohl to invite them to open for Foo Fighters several times.
MUSIC
NME

Gang Of Youths – ‘Angel In Realtime.’ review: A towering account of love and loss

It’s instantly apparent we’re in for a profound ride the moment Gang Of Youths’ third album ‘Angel In Realtime.’ begins to play. Flickering keys blossom under Dave Le’aupepe’s aching vocals on opener ‘You In Everything’. He sings as if he’s bearing the unshakable weight of grief on his shoulders: “I prayed the day you passed / but the heavens didn’t listen / so we held you till your dark skin dulled to fair.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

angel in realtime.

Gang of Youths’ best songs are odes to life itself: its irrepressibility, its weird flaws and unpredictable contours. Formed in Sydney and now based in London, the five-piece rock band broke out in Australia with “Magnolia,” an unlikely rabble-rouser about the night frontman Dave Le’aupepe survived a suicide attempt. Their second album, 2017’s Go Farther in Lightness, landed somewhere between Japandroids-style festival punk and the National-adjacent indie rock, chronicling both Le’aupepe’s persistent self-laceration and his dogged attempts to find hope. Even the titles of its most resonant songs—“Do Not Let Your Spirit Wane” and “Say Yes to Life”—served as affirmations in themselves. And whenever Le’aupepe’s whole “secular preacher” thing threatened to get a little too Bono, he slipped in a pearler of a gag, like the punchline at the crescendo of the earnest, effusive “Let Me Down Easy”: “If it’s late, you’re drunk, and you want a reason/Some reason to live/I always say just put on some Whitesnake.”
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recording Angel#Gang Of Youths#Abc Audio#Australian
hotnewhiphop.com

NME

Gang Of Youths reschedule 2022 European tour, but UK dates will go ahead

Gang Of Youths have rescheduled their 2022 European tour – but have assured fans that their UK dates will go ahead. Writing on Instagram, the band said: “It is with extreme sadness and frustration that we have to announce the postponement of our upcoming European dates. “The covid...
MUSIC
