It's often said that critical doesn't always mean commercial success, and that's exactly the story we have here. Published by EA in 2021, Knockout City - the multi-player online dodgeball-like - did very well in reviews. Unfortunately, it seems to have not found a big enough fanbase to allow the online elements to flourish. Now in an EA blog post, the developer Velan Studios has announced it will go free-to-play following its first anniversary.

FIFA ・ 7 HOURS AGO