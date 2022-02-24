ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

i2c and Swell enable financial inclusion with new financial products

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based payment service provider i2c has partnered with fintech Swell to augment the latter’s app with features to automatically control spending, tackle debt, and more. Built on i2c’s platform, Swell’s Shoreline...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Mobile Money: The Key to Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Mobile Money is the term used to refer to the technology that facilitates the movement of money between individuals and businesses who may not have a Bank account domiciled at a traditional bank. 40% of Nigerians aged 15 do not own a bank account and thus excluded from formal financial services. Mobile Money transactions can be completed in many ways with the use of a mobile device to move money to individuals or businesses who have a mobile phone number and are on the same telecom network’s network. In Nigeria, thanks to NIBSS, inter-bank transfers are completed nearly instantly.
CELL PHONES
bizjournals

Dallas-based fintech Deposits.com partners with MX to increase financial inclusion

Dallas-based Deposits.com, a fintech and customer experience platform, is partnering with Utah-based MX to help advance the pace of financial inclusion in underserved communities, according to a news release. According to the release, the partnership will “level the playing field for community banks, credit unions, and community developers seeking financial...
DALLAS, TX
INFORUM

Mountain State Financial Group Welcomes New Loan Officer

Mountain State Financial Group is proud to announce Steve Rowe has joined the team as a licensed Loan Officer. Steve has years of professional success in multiple industries and marketing. His success is attributed to his focus on the client’s needs and working tirelessly to finding the right solution for them. As a homeowner and real estate investor Steve knows the importance of attention to detail in all phases of the home buying process, especially optimizing the loan for your largest investment.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit And Credit#Financial Inclusion#I2c#Fintech Swell#Swell S Shoreline
freightwaves.com

Prologis taps new chief financial officer

Logistics real estate investment trust Prologis Inc. announced Tuesday the retirement of CFO Tom Olinger. The company’s treasurer, Tim Arndt, will succeed Olinger on April 1. Olinger joined Prologis (NYSE: PLD) in 2011 following the company’s merger with AMB Property Corp., where he was serving as CFO. In his...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Retirement Daily

Rising Interest Rates and Your Investment Plan

With inflation running above 7% from last year, the Federal Reserve Bank announced it will soon start increasing their interest rate target from the current level of zero. Many market commentators are viewing this as the end of a party, and predicting poor returns on stocks and bonds. For some, bond investors are guaranteed to lose money, as bond values typically decline with rising interest rates. We do face uncertainty about future rates, inflation, and market returns. But much of this uncertainty is not new, and it is not necessarily a signal of poor returns. Let’s review what rising interest rates may mean for the economy and what that implies for your financial plan.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Toyota to suspend production at its 14 plants in Japan

There have been reports of a suspected cyberattack. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting on Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the carmaker said. Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

How Swiss banking secrecy enabled an unequal global financial system

Centuries-old code of silence helped Switzerland become a magnet for tax-dodging wealthy clients. What is the Suisse secrets leak and why are we publishing it?. French kings found the ideal refuge for their wealth: a city-state nestled between the snow-capped Alps and the pristine waters of Lake Geneva. Catholic royalty flocked to Geneva in the 18th century in an effort to conceal their dealings with Protestant bankers.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy