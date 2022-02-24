White Bullet’s collaboration with Poland’s Sygnał Association makes a significant dent in ad-funded piracy in this key European market
White Bullet’s latest report for Sygnał shows clear and significant reductions in ad-funded piracy thanks to collaborative efforts. London, UK 24th February 2022: IP protection company White Bullet’s collaboration with the Sygnał Association in Poland, designed to prevent ad-funded piracy, is having a significant impact; with its latest Ad Funded Piracy...www.thedrum.com
