White Bullet’s collaboration with Poland’s Sygnał Association makes a significant dent in ad-funded piracy in this key European market

The Drum
 4 days ago

White Bullet’s latest report for Sygnał shows clear and significant reductions in ad-funded piracy thanks to collaborative efforts. London, UK 24th February 2022: IP protection company White Bullet’s collaboration with the Sygnał Association in Poland, designed to prevent ad-funded piracy, is having a significant impact; with its latest Ad Funded Piracy...

www.thedrum.com

