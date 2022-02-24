ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unearthing sustainability stories with Anglo-American mining

Cover picture for the articleNearly every product you can see, touch, or own is a product of the mining industry. Unearthing and transporting the raw materials needed to manufacture our goods accounts for 4-7% of global greenhouse emissions.* It is obviously unsustainable. For the last 2 years Across the Pond has been documenting...

NewsTimes

Why Mining Should Be on the Radar for Entrepreneurs Interested in Sustainability

Industrial revolutions of the past have developed nations, improved economies and driven mass education, but each time, with more minerals and metals to keep it up. People were using candles 200 years ago before incandescence, and now LED lights are even more efficient. From burning wood to coal, then oil and natural gas, and now, nuclear and renewables – every move entrepreneurs make towards sustainability requires more mining.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

What Are The Best Renewable Energy Stocks Now? We Like Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum might not sound like a renewable stock, but it is, which makes it stealthy and very cheap. No one can deny that renewable energy is in one way or another going to be a big part of our energy systems. How big is unsure, certainly after the energy crises we are seeing in parts of the world like Europe, where renewable investments have actually been prematurely assumed as major contributors to systems that still need nuclear, and even coal honestly, to sustain industry and households. Nonetheless, it's an evolving field, and harnessing the power of renewable energy sources is a valid way to solve some of our energy needs.
STOCKS
#Anglo American#Mining Equipment#Unearthing#Decarbonize#First Mode
Sourcing Journal

H&M Puts Weight Behind Textile Waste and Secondhand Fashion

Click here to read the full article. With consumers rapidly shifting their dollars toward secondhand purchases, H&M is investing in initiatives that back this behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal8 Home Trends to Watch, From Wellness and Waste to Seaweed and NostalgiaREFIBRA™ Marks 5-Year Anniversary on the MarketClosing the Loop on Fashion Waste with Molecular RecyclingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Shropshire Star

Toyota to suspend production at its 14 plants in Japan

There have been reports of a suspected cyberattack. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting on Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the carmaker said. Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major...
ECONOMY
LiveScience

Drowned Stone Age fisherman examined with forensic method that could rewrite prehistory

Human bones dating to the Stone Age found in what is now northern Chile are the remains of a fisherman who died by drowning, scientists have discovered. The man lived about 5,000 years ago, and he was around 35 to 45 years old when he died. Scientists found the skeleton in a mass burial in the coastal region of Copaca near the Atacama Desert, and the grave held four individuals: three adults (two males and one female) and one child.
SCIENCE

