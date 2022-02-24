ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The best Dragon Ball game comes to PC Game Pass

PCGamesN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been a whole lot of Dragon Ball videogames over the years, many of which have launched on our home platform. So, sure, there’s going to be some debate over which entry takes the title of best – but I’m sure many will agree that Dragon Ball FighterZ is a...

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Grab A Free Ubisoft Game This Weekend, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to do this weekend but don't fancy going outside because it's a particularly cold and rubbish February? We've got you covered. Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for its excellent open-world extreme sports game Riders Republic. Because why go outside when you can simply pretend to go outside? Yeah, video games are awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Ball#Ball Games#Pc Game#Fighting Game#Video Game#The Xbox Wire#Network N
Collider

'Nintendo Switch Sports' Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Game

Videogame giant Nintendo is releasing a long-awaited sequel to one of Wii’s biggest successes, Wii Sports. Titled Nintendo Switch Sports for its newest console, the game will see the return of fan-favorite activities along with new challenges for gamers to enjoy. News of the game broke during Nintendo Direct, an online presentation where the company shares information about new and existing games.
TENNIS
Digital Trends

Street Fighter 6 needs these features right out the gate

Street Fighter 6 was finally revealed by Capcom this week, cementing the end of the Street Fighter 5 era and getting fans excited for a new entry in the legendary fighting game series. Though we’ve seen basically nothing about the game’s actual gameplay, there is a lot that we know the game definitely needs on launch to avoid the fiasco its predecessor went through.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Game Pass along with new-gen patch

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – at least that’s what we’re being led to believe by several screenshots from Xbox users. Cyberpunk 2077 launched in late 2020 to a very mixed response and was harshly criticized at the time for bug and performance issues. Now, more than a year later, it seems like the developer and publisher CD Projekt RED has a big announcement for fans, as today a stream announcing the future of Cyberpunk 2077 will premier on CDPR’s Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass for PC Gets Huge New Day One Release

Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just received a pretty huge new game on the first day of its release. Over the past year, Microsoft has been making moves to ensure that Game Pass subscribers can have access to some notable third-party titles the first day that they launch. Some past games that have come to Xbox Game Pass right away have included Outriders, Back 4 Blood, and MLB The Show 22. Now, this trend has continued once again, this time with a title that is exclusive to PC.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Star Wars The Force Unleashed Nintendo Switch Release Date

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed first came out in 2008, now the action-adventure game will be heading to the Nintendo Switch platform. As announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, the upcoming title will be an “enhanced” edition of the original Wii version and tells an original story in the Star Wars universe. Find out when the Switch release date of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be, and what we know so far about the game’s contents and modes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fire Emblem Insider Shares Release Date Update on Next Game

We've been hearing rumors of a proper new Fire Emblem game not only being in development for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but not very far away from being finished. Another report has surfaced echoing all of this and adding some more precise details. The new report comes the way of Emily Rogers, a prominent Nintendo insider, who has proven reliable with the majority of her previous reports.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Almost Here — Will Xbox Players Be Able to Get It on Game Pass?

The wait is nearly over for the highly-anticipated Elden Ring title. The new game comes from Souls series director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame, and it's set to release on several popular gaming platforms. It's even won several awards ahead of its release, including "Most Anticipated Game" at the Game Awards for two years in a row. But will Xbox fans be able to play the game on Xbox Game Pass when it finally comes out?
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Fallout 76 players go back to The Pitt this fall

Fallout 76’s content roadmap for 2022 will take players beyond Appalachia to the Alleghenies — The Pitt, to be precise, or the ruins of Pittsburgh, the setting and namesake of Fallout 3’s second expansion. The Pitt and the mode introducing it, Expeditions, were teased during Bethesda and...
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Science

Best PC games that demand a mouse and keyboard

There are games that you can (and maybe should) play on a PC, and then there are games that you need to play on a PC. Strategy games, massively multiplayer online games (MMOs), old-school isometric role-playing games (RPGs), multiplayer online battle arenas, (MOBAs)—some of the best PC games rely so heavily on the free movement of a mouse or the extended range of inputs on your keyboard that it feels like it would be impossible to play them with a controller. Whether you’re a prospective PC player looking for reasons to invest in a gaming rig, or a seasoned PC builder looking to commune with the platform’s roots. These games are at the heart of PC gaming, in part because the experience of playing them is so specifically tied to its traditional tools.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

PC Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update

3. Roboquest - Februrary 22. This FPS game set in a future world of deadly robots can be played solo or in co-op. "Build a civilization that will stand the test of time and take the galaxy by storm in the largest space 4X strategy game ever. Choose from dozens of unique races and make a name for yourself through diplomacy, espionage, technological advances, and much more."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Giving Some Users One of the PS4's Best Games for Free

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs' free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn't the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren't getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

DBLTAP's Top Nintendo GameCube Games of All-Time

At DBLTAP, we've assembled our picks for the top Nintendo GameCube games of all-time. Let's face it, you already know what they're gonna be. Ah, the Nintendo GameCube. Though it was up against the likes of the PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox, this little purple wonder still knew how to hold its own. New franchises found their footing with the Nintendo GameCube, such as Animal Crossing and Luigi's Mansion, and many more saw some of their biggest successes come to life.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive The Ascent Is Coming to PlayStation

The Ascent is coming to PlayStation consoles next month, developer Neon Giant announced this week. The game was first released back in July 2021 as a console exclusive on the Xbox systems but also was available through the PC platform. It's a cyberpunk, bullet-riddled shooter where players fight their way from the bottom of the industrial ladder to the upper ranks of the corporations that rule the land. It'll be playable on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on March 24th.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Is Questioning the Top Difference Between Goku and Bardock

Dragon Ball Super has spent much of its time focusing on Goku, and the manga has no plans to shift its eye anytime soon. Sure, guys like Vegeta and Piccolo are getting a bit more time in the spotlight, but fans are still begging for more Goku at each turn. That plea is louder than ever right now as the manga's ongoing arc has ties to Bardock, and its latest update is questioning how the father-son duo differ the most.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy